New shoe store planning to open this week in Warner Robins

Rack Room Shoes is expected to open its newest location in Warner Robins this week.
The footwear retailer plans to open at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2724 Watson Blvd., according to a release. The 6,000-square-foot store is on Watson Boulevard at Carl Vinson Parkway.
It’s the Charlotte, North Carolina’s third store in Middle Georgia. In September, it opened at 3755 Bloomfield Road in Macon, and in July 2007 it opened in the Milledgeville Mall at 2400 N. Columbia St. in Milledgeville.
The retail chain sells shoes for men, women and children, from dress to casual, and it includes nationally recognized brands.
“We’re looking forward to providing a new footwear destination for residents who want to stay and shop locally in their community, ... as well as those employed with Robins Air Force Base,” Regional Manager Jon Cobb said.
Rack Room Shoes offers a 10-percent military discount every Tuesday to those who serve the United States as well as on all military holidays. You must have a valid military ID.
The store hours for Rack Room Shoes are 10 a.m.-9 p.m Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
