New company coming to Bibb County; to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million

New Jersey-based Star Snacks plans to build a manufacturing plant in Bibb County, invest $18 million and create 115 jobs.
The announcement took place at the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority on Monday and was unanimously announced by a news release from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Star Snacks, Co. LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality branded nuts, trail mixes and dried fruits, will locate a peanut roasting and packaging facility in a 30-acre parcel in Ocmulgee east Industrial Park.
“Georgia’s business-friendly environment has again attracted a leading manufacturer to invest in our state,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in the release. “In choosing Macon-Bibb County, Star Snacks will enjoy the benefits of locating in the top state for both business and peanut production. Georgia’s skilled workforce and unparalleled economic environment will serve Star Snacks well for the future as the company continues to grow.”
Star Snacks will construct a 200,000-square-foot facility to source, roast and distribute peanuts grown in southwest Georgia. The newly created jobs will include positions in manufacturing and processing.
“We are excited about establishing our new processing facility in Bibb County,” Mendel Brachfeld, managing partner of Star Snacks, said in the release. “One of the big attractions was the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority team’s capabilities and eagerness to make things happen. In addition we feel very confident in the local workforce to be able to support our company.”
Star Snacks specializes in the production and distribution of salty snacks. The company’s services also include private labeling for brand name retailers, national and regional drug store chains, supermarkets and discount retailers.
