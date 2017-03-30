Restaurant new to Macon heading to Mercer Landing

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped Pause

1:09 Georgia's warmest winter makes Ice Queen a destination

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:35 Take a ride around a Warner Robins block transformed by encroachment

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:46 Fireworks cap off Party on the Green at Wesleyan

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers'

1:32 Botched burglary at Macon gun range

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver