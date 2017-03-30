Employers created more jobs, people filled them last month in Macon, Warner Robins

The unemployment rates in metropolitan Macon and Warner Robins declined in February, after jumping up in January.
The rates declined as more people went to work and employers created more jobs and laid off fewer workers, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Labor.
Macon’s unemployment rate last month was 5.5 percent, down from 6.2 percent in January, the release said. In February 2016, the rate was 5.8 percent.
The number of employed residents increased by 430 to 98,765, as the labor force fell by 240 to 104,541. The labor force consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed, but actively looking for jobs.
The number of jobs in Macon increased by 100 to 102,400, the release said. Over the year, 700 jobs were added, up from 101,700 in February 2016. The goods-producing sector, which includes manufacturing and construction, added 200 jobs.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, declined by 486, or 52.1 percent, to 447. Over the year, claims were down by 132 from 579 in February 2016.
Rate in Warner Robins drops to 5.3 percent
Warner Robins’ unemployment rate in February was 5.3 percent, down from 6 percent in January, the release said. In February 2016, the rate was 5.5 percent.
The number of employed residents increased by 554 to 79,586, as the labor force fell by 43 to 84,010.
The number of jobs increased by 600 to 73,400 in February. State and local government added 200 jobs. Over the year, 2,100 jobs were added, a 3 percent growth rate, up from 71,300 in February 2016. Local government added 400 jobs.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, declined by 696, or 69.3 percent, to 308. Over the year, claims were down by 15 from 323 in February 2016.
Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.1 percent, while the River Valley region had the highest at 6.8 percent.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for February was 5.3 percent, down from 5.5 percent in January. It also was 5.5 percent in February 2016.
Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the state labor department’s online job listing service www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers. In February, 1,247 new job openings in Macon and 558 new job openings in Warner Robins were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 65,461 new job openings were posted.
Local area unemployment data are not seasonally-adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at www.dol.georgia.gov.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
