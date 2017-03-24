Harbor Freight customers could receive a refund as part of settlement

Harbor Freight Tools customers may get some money back as part of a class action lawsuit settlement.
In December, a settlement was preliminary approved after the company was accused of inaccurately advertising merchandise as on sale. Customers could receive up to a 30 percent refund on products purchased between April 8, 2011, and Dec. 15, 2016, according to nationalsalepricesettlement.com.
The company denies the allegations that it broke the law by listing items as on sale when they had not been sold at the “regular price” for at least 28 of the previous 90 days.
People who believe they’re owed a refund will have to file a claim by Aug. 7. The amount and type of refund could vary. Harbor Freights customers without receipts or credit card statements showing a purchase can still file a claim.
For more information visit nationalsalepricesettlement.com
Harbor Freight has about 700 locations nationwide, including Macon and Warner Robins, that sell tools and hardware and other equipment.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments