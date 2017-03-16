Jobs and labor force decline in Macon, Warner Robins; layoffs increase

The unemployment rates rose in January for the metropolitan areas of Macon and Warner Robins.
The unemployment rate for Macon was 6.2 percent in January, up from 5.7 percent in December, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Labor. In January 2016, the rate was 5.9 percent.
The rate rose as the number of jobs and people in the labor force declined, while the number of new layoffs increased, the release said. These are normal seasonal fluctuations for January.
The number of jobs decreased by 2,000, or 1.9 percent, to 102,000. However, over the year, 900 jobs were added, up from 101,100 in January 2016.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, rose by 156, or 20.1 percent, to 933. However, over the year, claims were down by 180 from 1,113 in January 2016.
The labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed but actively looking for jobs, declined by 279 to 104,581, the release said. The number of unemployed residents rose by 501 to 6,457, while the number of employed residents decreased by 780 to 98,124. Over the year, the number of people in the labor force increased by 1,578, as the number of employed grew by 1,176 and the number of unemployed increased by 402.
Metro Gainesville and the Georgia Mountains region had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.8 percent, while the Three Rivers region had the highest at 7.4 percent.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for January was 5.5 percent, unchanged from a revised 5.5 percent in December. It was 5.6 percent in January 2016.
Unemployment rate 6 percent in Warner Robins
The metro Warner Robins’ unemployment rate in January was 6 percent, up from 5.4 percent in December, the release said. In January 2016, the rate was 5.7 percent.
The number of jobs decreased by 800 to 72,800. However, over the year, 2,000 jobs were added, a 2.8 percent growth rate, up from 70,800 in January 2016.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, rose by 301, or 42.8 percent, to 1,004. However, over the year, claims were down by 52, or 4.9 percent, from 1,056 in January 2016.
The labor force grew by 431 to 84,012. The number of unemployed residents rose by 504 to 5,020, while the number of employed residents decreased by 73 to 78,992. Over the year, the number of people in the labor force increased by 2,438, as the number of employed grew by 2065 and the number of unemployed increased by 373.
In January, 1,456 new job openings in Macon were posted on Employ Georgia at www.employgeorgia.com, the DOL’s online job listing website. During the same period, 504 new job openings in Warner Robins were posted. Throughout the state, 64,018 new job openings were listed on the site.
