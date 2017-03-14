Looking for a job? You might find what you need at this event

Goodwill’s job fair aims to help job seekers with employers looking to fill openings.
Goodwill will hold its Spring Job Fair 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, according to a news release.
The job fair is free to job seekers and employers, and it is provided as part of Goodwill’s mission of offering job training and career development services to individuals in the community.
Employers taking part in the job fair include Advance Auto Parts, Blue Bird, Burruss Correctional Training Center, Graphic Packaging, CVS Pharmacy, Dooley State Prison, Easter Seals Southern Georgia, Central State Prison, Insure Georgia, Bojangles, Geico, Macon Marriott, Georgia National Guard, Kay Jewelers, Parker Aerospace, Sunbelt Plastics, The Ritz-Carlton, Five Star Hyundai, Freudenberg, Belk, Waffle House, Pulaski State Prison, Edgar’s Hospitality Group and Helms College.
Employers interested in participating in the job fair may call Goodwill Regional Employment Services Manager Shuriah Bledsoe at 478-951-9287, or email sbledsoe@goodwillworks.org.
During the past five years Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and the CSRA has served more than 107,000 individuals, placing nearly 23,000 in competitive employment and creating an estimated payroll economic impact of more than $500 million.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
