MWA highly decorated utility in state; new CFO joins Coliseum Health

MWA recognized as one of most highly decorated utility in Georgia
Macon Water Authority recently was presented awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals and others. The Operators Meritorious Service Award, which recognizes the top water plant operator in Georgia and is the highest honor given to a water plant operator, was presented to Ronnie Evans. Evans is a Class 1 Operator at the Frank C. Amerson Jr. Water Treatment Plant and a past recipient of the GAWP Top Operator Award for Georgia’s District 5, an honor that qualifies applicants for the Operators Meritorious Service Award.
The Authority also was presented with the following awards.
The GAWP Collection System Platinum Award, which is given to those utilities that have achieved a grade of 95 percent or higher on their annual sewer system review for at least five consecutive years and this past year marked the sixth consecutive year MWA attained it.
The GAWP Certificate of Distinguished Merit for its water quality laboratory. The certificate is given to a water quality lab that achieves a score of 95 percent or higher on the industry’s annual review.
The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award was given as a GAWP Utility Leadership Patron achieving at least 200 hours of volunteer service over a 12-month period. Gary McCoy, Heather Veal and Mark Wyzalek, collectively invested 539 hours of volunteer service this past year.
The MWA finance department received two awards from the Government Finance Officers Association. First, the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the 19th consecutive year. Second, the GFOA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting.
Coliseum Health System gets new chief financial officer
Elmer Polite is the new chief financial officer for Coliseum Health System. His responsibilities will include executive oversight of the financial affairs for the hospital system, which includes Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital. A native of South Carolina, Polite has been with Community Health Systems the past nine years, serving most recently as the CFO at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
RFCU announces new executive vice president
Christina O’Brien has been promoted by Robins Financial Credit Union as its executive vice president. With over 20 years of banking experience, O’Brien began her career as a teller and worked her way up to consumer loan manager, then vice president of risk management. She has a bachelor of arts in management from Georgia College & State University.
Pitts earns 19th consecutive membership in Million Dollar Round Table
Billy Pitts, with Mutual Financial Group, earned his 19th consecutive membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. He now has a lifetime membership and honor roll status for his outstanding product knowledge and client service along with the support of his business and personal clients. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
In addition, Pitts was awarded the Southeast Business Center Award as the annuity sales leader for the entire region in 2016.
Coliseum receives Awards of Distinction
The HCA Awards of Distinction for Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital include the Frist Humanitarian Awards, the HCA Excellence in Nursing Award, and the Innovators Award. These awards are the highest honor bestowed on its employees to recognize the work done throughout the previous year.
The 2016 award recipients from Coliseum Medical Centers are: Frist Humanitarian Award, volunteer Lynda Stearns, Dr. George Stefanis and Kyle James; Excellence in Nursing Award winner for compassionate care, Juliet Cannon; ; Excellence in Nursing Award for Professional Mentoring, Tripp Alexander; Innovator Award recipients: Sarah Haddock, service excellence and Jody Moroney, financial impact.
The 2016 award recipients from Coliseum Northside Hospital are: HCA Innovators Award for quality and patient safety, Leah Smith; HCA Innovators Award for service excellence, Angela Eubanks; Excellence in Nursing Award for compassionate care, Sarah Gradwell; Frist Humanitarian Awards, volunteer Evelyn Parker, Dr. Mickey Bansal and Patti Jones; and Excellence in Nursing Award for professional mentoring, Kim Sanders.
Two hospitals awarded quality and patient safety awards
The Partnership for Health and Accountability presented two of its prestigious Quality and Patient Safety Awards to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon tying itself for first place in the greater than 300 bed category. The projects improved patient safety through more effective bedside rounds and reduced the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections.
A Quality and Patient Safety Award also went to the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, in Byron for its efforts to improve patient safety and reduce the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections.
Cherokee Pines Golf named business of the month
Cherokee Pines Golf and Fitness Club was recognized by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce as the February Business of the Month. They were nominated and chosen by the business development committee.
Otis Redding Foundation adds four new members to its board of directors
Four people were added to the Otis Redding Foundation board of directors. They are: Steve Daugherty, hospital chief executive officer for Coliseum Northside Hospital; Kenny Nemes, general manager of Jampol Artist Management Inc.; Arron Saxe, artist manager at Jampol Artist Management and Jessica Walden, communications executive and co-owner of Rock Candy Tours.
Infinity Network Solutions names employee of the quarter
John Atkins, senior engineer with Infinity Network Solutions, won the Employee of the Quarter title for the fourth quarter of 2016. Atkins was recognized by his peers and management as exemplifying company core values such as service first and teamwork.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
Comments