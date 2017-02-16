Midstate grocery store offers cooking classes for children

Two Kroger stores in Middle Georgia are offering cooking classes for children twice a month on Saturdays this year.
The company has launched its Chef Junior program to help develop “the culinary talents of its youngest shoppers,” at more than 20 stores in Georgia, according to a news release. The program is being offered at the store at 4321 Hartley Bridge Road in Macon and at 3094 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins. Go to www.kcj.eventbrite.com to register and for more information.
The cooking classes are recommended for children ages 4-10 years old, but all are welcome, the release said. Each 20-minute workshop cost $7 and is led by a Kroger chef. It includes such things as cupcake decorating, lettuce wraps and creating fruit pizza. Each participant receives an apron, chef’s hat, recipe box, a cooking utensil and a patch. Also, the children will take home a recipe card with step-by-step instructions.
“Nutritional education begins at a young age,” Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Middle Georgia stores, said in the release. “Kroger is committed to fostering a life-long love of cooking for our young shoppers, and the Chef Junior program is just one tangible example of the many ways we proudly support the communities we serve.”
