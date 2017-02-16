What’s open, what’s not for Presidents’ Day

Banks: American Pride Bank, Bank of America, BB&T, Capital City Bank, CB&T Bank of Middle Georgia, Bank of the Ozarks, Colony Bank, MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, OneSouth Bank, Renasant Bank, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank and Trust, SunMark Community Bank and Wells Fargo will be closed Monday. Traditional offices of SunTrust Bank will be closed and in-store branches will be open Monday.
Government offices: Offices for the cities of Byron, Centerville, Gray, Perry and Warner Robins, as well as offices for Houston, Jones and Monroe counties will be closed Monday. Offices for the cities of Forsyth, Fort Valley, Jeffersonville and Roberta will be open Monday. Offices for Bibb, Crawford, Peach and Twiggs counties will be open. The Department of Family and Children Services and the Labor Department will be open Monday. State courts will be open and federal courts will be closed Monday.
Mail delivery: No delivery Monday.
Garbage: Garbage routes in the cities of Byron, Centerville, Fort Valley, Perry and Warner Robins, as well as for Bibb, Crawford, Houston and Peach counties will run on schedule.
Libraries: The Middle Georgia Regional Library and branches will be closed Monday. The libraries in Houston and Peach counties will be closed Monday.
Compiled by Linda S. Morris, lmorris@macon.com.
Comments