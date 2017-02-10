Houston Medical wins statewide award; Perry chamber presents annual awards

Houston Medical Center wins statewide patient safety award
Houston Medical Center won statewide the Quality and Patient Safety Award from the Partnership for Health and Accountability for its project that prevented the incidence of pre-term births. The project, titled Population Health-Preventing Pre-Term Births Among At-Risk Populations, also tied for second place in the hospitals with 100-299 beds category. This award is for achievement in reducing the risk of medical errors and improving patient safety and medical outcomes.
Perry Chamber presents annual awards
Perry Chamber of Commerce recently presented several awards at its annual meeting. The awards and winners are:
▪ 2016 Seabie Hickson Award, Perry Downtown Merchants Association.
▪ James E. Worrall Volunteer of the Year Award, Alan Everidge of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
▪ 2016 Business of the Year, Hamby Automotive.
▪ Diplomat of the Year Award, Wendy Johnson with Country Financial.
▪ Business Woman of the Year for 2016, Megan Wilson Brent owner of The Perfect Pear Catering.
▪ Golden Nail Awards were awarded to Coldwell Banker Robins & Free (Scott and Donnie Free), Kerri Moore Interiors, and Sunmark Community Bank (Suzanne Burkart and Mike Jackson) for their improvements to the community in 2016.
RFCU names manager, employee of year
Robins Financial Credit Union selected Matt McDonald, manager of the Watson branch, as the 2016 Manager of the Year. Under his leadership, the branch has exceeded all of their production and service goals. Rose Fulton, member service representative at the Zebulon Branch, has been chosen as the 2016 Employee of the Year. She was a top producer within the branch network, takes the opportunity to be an example among her peers and approaches each day with a mind set to make a difference.
Employees are selected by management based on their outstanding work performance and written recommendations from their peers.
American Pride Bank awards employee
Lisa Pierce recently received the Outstanding Leader award for her participation in the Robins Region Leadership Class of 2016. This award is voted on by the members of the Leadership Class. She has been with American Pride Bank since June 2010 and is currently the customer service manager at the Russell Parkway Branch in Warner Robins.
Coliseum Northside recognized for short ER wait time
Coliseum Northside Hospital has been named among the nation’s hospitals with the shortest emergency room wait times. Becker’s Hospital Review recently compiled a list of hospitals where patients spent an average of four minutes or less in the emergency room before being seen by a healthcare professional. The national average is 22 minutes; Coliseum Northside Hospital’s average wait time was listed as 4 minutes. Coliseum Northside Hospital was the only hospital in Georgia on the list
