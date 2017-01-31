Judge: Zebulon residents ‘lack standing’ to prevent rezoning of site for development

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm Pause

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:43 Ringer leads Mercer on inside

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

1:26 Senior night eventually went Dublin's way

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?