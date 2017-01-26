Unemployment rate up in Macon, Warner Robins as labor force and layoffs increase

The unemployment rates in metro Macon and Warner Robins rose in December from November.
The unemployment rate in Macon for December was 5.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent in November, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor. In December 2015, the rate was 5.5 percent.
The rate rose as the labor force grew and the number of new layoffs increased.
The labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed but actively looking for jobs, grew by 385 to 106,744. The number of unemployed residents rose by 307 to 6,063, while the number employed increased by 78 to 100,681.
The number of initial claims in Macon for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, rose by 113, or 17 percent, to 777 in December. Over the year, claims were down by 86, or about 10 percent, from 863 in December 2015.
The number of jobs in Macon decreased by 400 to 105,100. Over the year, however, 800 jobs were added, up from 104,300 in December 2015.
The unemployment rate in metro Warner Robins in December was 5.6 percent, up from 5.4 percent in November. In December 2015, the rate also was 5.4 percent.
The labor force grew by 339 to 82,078. The number of unemployed residents rose by 216 to 4,614, while the number employed increased by 123 to 77,464.
The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 116, or 19.8 percent, to 703 in December. Over the year, claims were up by 113, or 19.2 percent, from 590 in December 2015.
The number of jobs in Warner Robins decreased by 200 to 70,900. Over the year, jobs were unchanged from 70,900.
Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.2 percent, while the Heart of Georgia-Altamaha and River Valley regions had the highest at 6.6 percent.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in November. It was 5.5 percent in December 2015.
Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service, http://www.employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employers.
Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available at www.dol.georgia.gov. Visit the same website to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments