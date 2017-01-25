Shop at multiple boutiques and help Hepzibah Children’s Home at same time

An event this weekend is one where you could shop and help a good cause at the same time.
The eighth annual Boutique Warehouse Sale will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday at Hepzibah Ministries dining room, 6601 Zebulon Road in Macon, according to a news release. People who make a monetary donation to the children’s home will be able to enter at 8 a.m.
The boutiques participating will come from as far away as Valdosta, the release said, and include 109 Central, Abreanne’s, Alleigh Kyle Boutique, Allison Rae’s, Ginger Michelle, Head Over Heels, Karats and Keepsakes, Rolling Runway, Rumor, Sorella and Two Friends. Most vendors accept cash, cards and checks.
Dressing rooms will be available, but it’s best to wear clothes easy to change in such as leggings and a tank top.
For more information, call 478-476-9191.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
