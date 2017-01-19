Middle Georgia company listed as one of top franchises in nation

A Macon-based company moves up Entrepreneur magazine’s top franchise listing.
America’s Swimming Pool Co., which says it’s the nation’s largest swimming pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise, was listed 113th on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list, according to a news release.
“We are honored to rank on this prestigious list as a testament to the thriving franchise network we have built with dedicated and hardworking owners who provide best-in-class service to our customers,” CEO and founder Stewart Vernon said in the release.
The company was ranked No. 196 last year. In 2010, five years after forming the franchise business, it was listed at No.468 by Entrepreneur.
Since 2005, the company has expanded to 272 units in 22 states, and it provides its services in more than 400 cities nationwide, the release said.
The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments