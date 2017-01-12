Job seekers should come to this event ready to interview with a company

Job seekers should come ready to interview for positions in manufacturing and other industries at an event in Warner Robins this month.
The Houston County Expo/Middle Georgia Job Readiness event will be held 2-5 p.m., Jan. 25 at Central Georgia Technical College, Building G, 80 Cohen Walker Drive in Warner Robins, according to a news release.
The Georgia Department of Labor, along with several other organizations, are co-sponsoring the event. In addition to interviews, job seekers could be assessed for potential job training programs.
Job openings employers are seeking to fill include: assembly technicians, electricians, electrical maintenance and mechanics, extrusion technician trainees, loading and maintenance workers, millwrights, machine and production operators, plasma center technicians, along with registered nurses and licenses practical nurses.
The Labor Department staff will conduct workshops on interviewing and resume writing and, with other co-sponsors, will discuss job training programs with attendees.
Attendees should dress in business casual attire and bring a pen or pencil and paper. For more information about the event, or employers wanting to participate, email swat@gdol.ga.gov.
For more information about the recruitment, visit www.dol.georgia.gov and click on the spotlight section under Houston County Expo event.
Those interested in attending the recruitment may visit www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account speeds up the interview process.
Other event sponsors include the Houston County Development Authority, the Middle Georgia Consortium, the Middle Georgia Regional Commission and the Workforce Division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
