January 4, 2017 2:32 PM

Get a free breakfast — one day a week in January at midstate restaurant chain

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

While some say there is no such thing as a free lunch, a Georgia-based restaurant is providing a free breakfast.

On Wednesdays in January, customers at Chick-fil-A restaurants at participating Middle Georgia locations will be treated to a free breakfast entree during breakfast hours, according to a news release from the company. But customers can’t pick the entree.

“The offer will be a surprise, which will vary throughout the morning and across various locations, but it is guaranteed to delight customers,” the release said. Customers could get a chicken biscuit, chicken minis, sausage biscuit, English muffin or another offering from the breakfast menu.

There is a limit of one free item per person, per day and customers must be present to receive the offer. Breakfast hours are generally 6:30-10:30 a.m., but may vary by store.

The midstate locations offering the free breakfast are at: Bass Road, Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, Brookhaven Road (off Eisenhower Parkway), Bloomfield Road and Zebulon Road in Macon; Sam Nunn Boulevard in Perry; 1867 Watson Blvd. in Warner Robins; 2922 Watson Blvd. in Centerville; Ga. 96 in Bonaire; North Columbia Street in Milledgeville; and Veterans Boulevard in Dublin.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

