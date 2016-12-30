New restaurant gives Milledgeville a spicy flavor with Southern twist

A taste of Jamaica is in Milledgeville.
“I serve mainly Jamaican food with Southern fusion,” said Kirk Henry, owner and chef of Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen, which open in mid-December. “We have mac and cheese, tilapia and cornbread muffins.”
Some traditional Jamaican food includes jerk chicken, curry chicken, curry goat, ox tail and plantains. Henry plans to get a beer license soon.
The 1,600-square-foot restaurant is at 128 N. Wayne St. between E. Hancock and W. Montgomery streets.
Henry has been cooking for more than 10 years. His last job was as a line cook at Fort Valley State University, he said. He took a culinary course in Jamaica and has worked for a cruise line.
“When I was looking for a place to start my business, this was the most ideal spot so that’s why I ended up in Milledgeville,” he said, adding that he didn’t know of another Jamaican restaurant in the area.
So far the restaurant has being doing “pretty good” but Henry said he expects things will pick up once Georgia College students return from Christmas break.
Kirk’s Jerk Kitchen, 478-454-0094, is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday and is closed on Mondays.
