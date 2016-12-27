Virginia-based company buys north Bibb County shopping center

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases Pause

1:10 Mayor Reichert delivers inauguration address

1:31 How to check your tire pressure

1:59 Faith conference brings thousands of teens to Macon

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60