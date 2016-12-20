Alabama-based restaurant to open in Macon right after Christmas

Momma is coming to Macon.
Momma Goldberg’s Deli is set to open its doors Tuesday at 1530 Mercer University Drive, across the street from Mercer University’s football stadium.
“We are very excited about the opening of the Macon location, exactly 40 years from the opening of the original restaurant in Auburn, Alabama,” said Justin Carr, vice president of the franchise owner, Trivium Investment Group.
The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week, “but we may end up adjusting those hours,” Carr said. Outdoor seating may be added next spring.
Momma Goldberg’s is a fast-casual eatery that allows customers to create their own sandwiches and salads or select from a menu. The Macon store is expected to sell beer and wine once its alcohol license is approved.
The deli is location in Mercer Landing, a project developed by Sierra Development Group Inc. and built by Piedmont Construction, both of which are based in Macon. The mixed-use development includes a 95-room Marriott TownPlace Suites hotel and the Lofts at Mercer Landing across from Mercer’s Five Star Stadium.
Carr said he and his partners chose the location for a lot of reasons.
“Because of the proximity to Mercer (University) and also the lofts are on one side of us and the new Marriott hotel on the other,” he said. “So the proximity to all three of those was a big draw for us. And Momma Goldberg’s corporate (office) agreed with us. There is a lot of I-75 traffic as well. … It’s just the perfect storm right there.”
The franchise has hired about 10 workers “and we do need some more,” Carr said. “We are hoping that once we get open people will see us and hopefully will come in and apply to work for Momma Goldberg’s.”
Anyone interested in a job may apply in person or email a resume to jobs@mgmacon.com.
Founded in 1976, the company opened its first franchise in 2007. The Warner Robins store opened in 2009. The deli-chain has 25 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
