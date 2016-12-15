Downtown Hawkinsville businesses could improve their storefronts

Businesses in downtown Hawkinsville might be able to get some money to improve their storefronts.
The Hawkinsville Downtown Development Authority is accepting applications for a new round of facade grants and loans to downtown businesses and property owners, according to a news release.
Businesses may apply for a $1,500 grant and up to an $8,500 loan to help improve their store fronts. The loans are at no interest, a minimum payment of $75 a month with a loan period of no more than 60 months. The payment can be added to the city utility bills each month.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m., Jan. 13, 2017. Grants and loans will be awarded in late January. About $22,000 will be available for this round of funding. During 2016, the authority awarded 28 grants and loans totaling $59,031.
Eligible projects include painting, cleaning of storefront, awnings, signs, display area and exterior lighting. For guidelines or applications, go to www.Hawkinsville-Pulaski.org, and go to the links at the top of the site.
For more information or to pick up or drop off an application, call Donna Rickerson of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce located in the Opera House in Hawkinsville or call 478-783-1717.
