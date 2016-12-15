Perry rehab and health care facility expands

Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Perry has opened an addition in its LifeSpring section.
The 6,300-square-foot addition includes 10 new resident rooms offering short-term, in-patient rehabilitation services, according to a news release. The new space also includes additional physical therapy, dining and common areas.
The addition completes a five-year effort to renovate the Church Home and add two wings in the newly created LifeSpring rehabilitation area, the release said. The combined Church Home and LifeSpring areas have a total of 75 skilled nursing beds for long-term care, short-term rehabilitation and hospice care. In 2012, the Church Home received a complete renovation. Fourteen new rooms were added in 2014.
“Our focus with the new LifeSpring addition will be short-term rehabilitation for patients recovering from an injury, illness, or surgery,” Administrator Kathy Gibbs said in the release. “Many times these patients are discharged from the hospital, but still require skilled nursing care before returning to their homes.”
International City Builders in Warner Robins served as the general contractor on the latest addition and architectural services were provided by Perry-based JMA Architecture.
Church Home traces its roots to 1939 when Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church purchased a farm in Peach and Houston counties and began offering services to care for the elderly. Most recently, Church Home was rated by US News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes in America.
