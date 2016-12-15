This service allows customers to shop for groceries without going in store

Kroger is offering a new service that should take some of the hassle out of grocery shopping.
The grocery chain is offering ClickList, a same day, online grocery ordering service, at many of its stores including four in Middle Georgia, according to a news release.
Shoppers would select the store location, then shop for items from throughout the store, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy and frozen products. They would select a time for pick up, pay online and go pick up the items, with an option of same-day pickup.
Kroger will see that the items chosen are stored in the proper temperature zones until the customer arrives for pickup.
The Middle Georgia stores where the service is available are: 400 Pio Nono Ave. and 220 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. in Macon; 774 Ga 96 in Bonaire; and 2809 North Columbia St. in Milledgeville. The service is currently available at 25 locations in the Atlanta division.
Kroger is waiving the $4.95 service charge for customers’ first three orders, the release said. To access the site or place an order, go to www.Kroger.com/ClickList.
“Our same-day ordering and pickup is made to provide the convenience and personalization that our customers look for,” Glynn Jenkins, public relations director for Kroger’s Atlanta division, said in the release.
The store’s Atlanta division includes more than 190 stores in Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments