Freddy’s and new car dealership approved in Macon

A new restaurant and a new car dealership in Macon received the approvals needed Monday to move forward.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a conditional-use application to allow a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at 6239 Zebulon Road. The commission also approved a variance for its parking lot.
The vacant 1.38-acre site is adjacent to Appleby’s and Fazoli’s on Zebulon.
Plans are to build a 3,013-square-foot building that would seat about 95 people inside and about 30 outside, and it would include a drive-thru lane.
Wichita, Kansas-based Freddy's opened its first Middle Georgia store earlier this year on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. The restaurant chain serves ground beef steak burgers, beef hot dogs and desserts, including churned frozen custard.
Plans are to begin construction during the first quarter of 2017 and to open next summer.
Volkswagen dealership to move across town
In another matter, the commission approved a conditional-use application and variance parking for Macon-based Jackson Automotive Group at 4896 Riverside Drive.
Jackson plans to move its Volkswagen dealership from 2110 Eisenhower Parkway to the 2.55-acre site. It plans to build a 12,558-square-foot, single-story building and parking lot with about 160 spaces.
The site is across Riverside Drive from the Volvo-Mercedes and Subaru car dealerships owned and operated by the same group. It is adjacent to the existing Verizon Wireless building.
The new dealership, built of stucco and glass, is expected to be a traditional dealership with sales and service departments.
The expected move is one of several dealerships that have moved into the Riverside Drive corridor.
Conditional Use:
6344 Zebulon Road: Conditional use to allow a HVAC business, PDE District. Matt Collins, We Care Heating & Air, applicant. Approved.
450 Third St.: Conditional use to allow a brew pub with growler sales, CBD-1 District. Brian Whitley, applicant. Approved.
4475 Forsyth Road: Conditional use to allow a remote ATM, C-4 District. SunTrust Bank, applicant. Approved.
156 Madison St.: Conditional use to allow relocation of a previously approved building, HPD District. Star Choices Inc., applicant. Approved.
3930 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use to allow used auto sales, C-2 District. Lynda Rockmore, Rock Auto Sales, applicant. Approved.
5871 Columbus Road: Conditional use to allow a used car auto sales, C-2 District. Ben Hicks, applicant. Approved.
3360 Millerfield Road: Conditional use to allow a place of assembly, R-1A District. Twana Williams, applicant. Deferred to Jan. 9.
5235 Bowman Road: Conditional use to allow a multifamily development, PDR District. BMW Developers LLC., applicant. Approved.
461 Forest Hill Road: Conditional use to allow conceptual approval for multifamily expansion, PDR District. Wiregrass Multifamily No. 2 LP, applicant. Approved.
Certificate of Appropriateness:
802 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of demolition and replacement of metal warehouse, CBD-2 District. Ben Holt, Stroud & Co., applicant. Approved.
156 Madison St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a relocation of a previously approved building, HPD District. Star Choices Inc., applicant. Approved.
990 Maple St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of solar panels on roof, HPD-BH District. Paul Midkiff, applicant. Approved.
600 New St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications to a non-contributing building, CBD-1 District. Ryan Griffin, applicant. Approved.
Signs:
3801 Northside Drive: Variance in required distance between EGD reader board and residential structure, C-2 District. The Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant. Approved.
Variances:
6310 Shawn Drive: Variance to allow property not fronting a public right-of-way, A-Agricultural District. Anthony Pupo, applicant. Approved.
Violations:
1435 Eisenhower Parkway: Revocation of zoning compliance due to violation of Section 25.03 [2] of the Comprehensive Land Development — multiple signs on property without zoning permits, C-2 District. Shukla Nitu, applicant. No action needed, owner in compliance.
Ratifications:
1107 Oglethorpe St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a non-historic addition, HPD-BH District [16-21431]. Ryan Griffin, applicant. Approved.
3660 S. Lizella Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home, A-Agricultural District [16-21465]. James Meeks, applicant. Approved.
738 Blanton Blvd.: Variance in setback requirements to allow a storage building, R-1AAA District [16-21482]. David and Acela Moreira, applicant. Approved.
138 Spring St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage, awning and replacement of steps, CBD-2 District [16-21521]. Spar Clean Premier Cleaning Solutions, applicant. Approved.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments