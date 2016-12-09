A second Freddy’s restaurant planned in Middle Georgia; Macon car dealership to move

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers could be coming to Macon.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission is expected to consider during Monday’s meeting a conditional-use application to allow the restaurant at 6239 Zebulon Road. It is also seeking a variance for its parking lot.
The vacant 1.38-acre site is adjacent to Appleby’s and Fazoli’s on Zebulon.
Wichita, Kansas-based Freddy's opened its first Middle Georgia store earlier this year on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. The restaurant chain serves ground beef steakburgers, beef hot dogs and desserts including churned frozen custard.
Plans are to build a 3,013-square-foot building that would seat about 95 seats inside and about 30 outside, and it would include a drive-thru lane.
“The surrounding properties are a mix of retail, restaurants, gas stations and banks,” according to the commission’s staff report. “Staff does not anticipate any adverse effect to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use.”
Volkswagen dealership to move across town
In another matter, Macon-based Jackson Automotive Group plans to move its Volkswagen dealership if its conditional-use application is approved.
Jackson plans to build a 12,558-square-foot single-story building and parking lot at 4896 Riverside Drive.
The 2.55 acre site is across Riverside Drive from the Volvo-Mercedes and Sabaru car dealerships owned and operated by the same group. It is adjacent to the existing Verizon Wireless building.
The new dealership, built of stucco and glass, is expected to be a traditional vehicle servicing facility. The applicant also needs approval of a variance in parking spaces.
Jackson’s existing Volkswagen dealership is at 2110 Eisenhower Parkway. The expected move is one of several dealerships that have moved into the Riverside Drive corridor.
“Staff does not anticipate any adverse effect to the comprehensive land development plan from the proposed use,” the staff report said.
Conditional Use:
6344 Zebulon Road: Conditional use to allow a HVAC business, PDE District. Matt Collins, We Care Heating & Air, applicant.
450 Third St.: Conditional use to allow a brew pub with growler sales, CBD-1 District. Brian Whitley, applicant.
4475 Forsyth Road: Conditional use to allow a remote ATM, C-4 District. SunTrust Bank, applicant.
156 Madison St.: Conditional use to allow relocation of a previously approved building, HPD District. Star Choices Inc., applicant.
3930 Mercer University Drive: Conditional use to allow use auto sales, C-2 District. Lynda Rockmore, Rock Auto Sales, applicant.
5871 Columbus Road: Conditional use to allow a used car auto sales, C-2 District. Ben Hicks, applicant.
3360 Millerfield Road: Conditional use to allow a place of assembly, R-1A District. Twana Williams, applicant.
5235 Bowman Road: Conditional use to allow a multi-family development, PDR District. BMW Developers LLC., applicant.
461 Forest Hill Road: Conditional use to allow conceptual approval for multi-family expansion, PDR District. Wiregrass Multifamily #2 LP., applicant.
Certificate of Appropriateness:
802 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of demolition and replacement of metal warehouse, CBD-2 District. Ben Holt, Stroud & Co., applicant.
156 Madison St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a relocation of a previously approved building, HPD District. Star Choices Inc., applicant.
990 Maple St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of solar panels on roof, HPD-BH District. Paul Midkiff, applicant.
600 New St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications to a non-contributing building, CBD-1 District. Ryan Griffin, applicant.
Signs:
3801 Northside Drive: Variance in required distance between EGD reader board and residential structure, C-2 District. The Sign Store, Mike Lewis, applicant.
Variances:
6310 Shawn Drive: Variance to allow property not fronting a public right-of-way, A-Agricultural District. Anthony Pupo, applicant.
Violations:
1435 Eisenhower Parkway: Revocation of zoning compliance due to violation of Section 25.03 [2] of the Comprehensive Land Development – multiple signs on property without zoning permits, C-2 District. Shukla Nitu, applicant.
Ratifications:
1107 Oglethorpe St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a non-historic addition, HPD-BH District [16-21431]. Ryan Griffin, applicant.
3660 South Lizella Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home, A-Agricultural District [16-21465]. James Meeks, applicant.
738 Blanton Blvd.: Variance in setback requirements to allow a storage building, R-1AAA District [16-21482]. David and Acela Moreira, applicant.
138 Spring St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of signage, awning and replacement of steps, CBD-2 District [16-21521]. Spar Clean Premier Cleaning Solutions, applicant.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
