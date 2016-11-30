New coffee shop, event venue opening in Warner Robins

Stephen and Connie Rollyson are Warner Robins natives, but like a lot of their classmates, they left the city after graduation.
They’ve since moved back to be closer to family but missed a lot of the things they got to experience while living in Atlanta.
With that in mind, the couple is opening Wellston Station, a coffee shop, restaurant and event venue in Warner Robins.
“We are opening Wellston Station first and foremost to be a community hub and connect people,” owner Stephen Rollyson said. “We’ll be focusing on music of all sorts of genres, both local and touring, but we’ll also do comedy, puppet shows, story time, spoken word poetry, basically anything to bring people together and entertain them.”
Wellston Station is hosting a hiring event 1-5 p.m. Thursday at the venue, which is located at 207 Russell Parkway, Suite 1000. The Rollysons are looking to hire 15 to 20 people as baristas, cashiers and kitchen staff. Some craft beer and wine will be served at the restaurant, so applicants should be 18 and up.
Rollyson said he expects a soft opening by the end of January, with the official grand opening by the end of February.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments