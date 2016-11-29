Houston Healthcare hires chief operating officer

A top official has been appointed to Houston Healthcare’s leadership staff.
Charles G. Briscoe will assume the position of chief operating officer for Houston Hospitals Inc. on Jan. 2, according to a news release from Houston Healthcare.
Briscoe will provide oversight and direction to Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital, which are operated by Houston Hospitals Inc. He will also be the right-hand man to Houston Healthcare CEO Cary Martin, the release states. Houston Healthcare is the organization’s corporate umbrella.
Briscoe has 20 years of health care experience and most recently served as senior vice president of acute care services with Community Health Services of Georgia, which is based in Macon. He also served as CEO of Coliseum Health System from 2012 to 2014.
