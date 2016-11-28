New arcade bar to open in downtown Macon

Gamers unite!
A new arcade and bar opening in downtown Macon throws back to a simpler time when all you needed was a joystick and tokens — and maybe a few liquid libations — to have fun.
Reboot Retrocade & Bar will have its grand opening at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at 566 Cherry St. It will be open until midnight.
The new bar will feature arcade games from the 1970s-1990s, gaming consoles from Odyssey and Atari through SNES and GameCube, and board games, said Whitney Boyer, who co-owns the business with Jeremy Smith. A gallery will feature “nerd and gaming-themed art” by local artists.
The drink menu will feature 10 “nerd-themed” cocktails and five shots. Eventually, there will be an indoor area for lawn games, Boyer said.
A sampling of games can be viewed on Reboot Retrocade & Bar’s Facebook page.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
