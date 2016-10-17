Credit union plans first Dublin branch

Robins Financial Credit Union plans to build its first branch in Dublin — and its 20th location in Georgia.
The Warner Robins-based credit union held a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony last week on Hillcrest Parkway, where a 3,700-square-foot building will be constructed, according to a release from the company.
“Our goal is to be able to better serve new and current members,” President/CEO John Rhea said in the release. “We are excited to have a location in Dublin and look forward to continuing to help the residents of Laurens County and surrounding areas meet their financial needs.”
Construction of the credit union, which will be beside the Kroger and Huddle House, would begin this month and is expected to be completed by spring 2017.
It will be a full-service financial institution with a drive-up, 24-hour ATM and three drive-up teller lanes. It is expected to open with six full-time employees.
Robins Financial Credit Union is a nonprofit financial cooperative with 19 branches in Middle Georgia. It now provides financial services to more than 173,000 members with assets exceeding $2.2 billion.
Anyone in Laurens County and surrounding counties can open an account or apply for a loan at Robin Federal, the release said.
