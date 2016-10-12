Award winners announced for businesses and others who help revitalize downtown Macon

NewTown Macon’s Tour of Progress held Wednesday evening was a way for NewTown to highlight some of the existing, recently completed and upcoming projects in downtown Macon.
At the end of Wednesday’s tour, NewTown presented its annual awards to recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who have “demonstrated exceptional passion and commitment to the revitalization of downtown Macon,” according to a news release. The awards, what they represent and the winners for this year are:
▪ The Partners in Progress Award for Growing Jobs goes to individuals, businesses or organization strengthening the quantity and quality of jobs in the downtown area. This year’s recipient is HotPlates Restaurant group for the relocation and expansion of Bearfoot Tavern.
▪ Partner in Progress for Increasing Residents honors an entity or individual for increasing residents downtown. The recipient of this award may directly increase residents by renovating or create buildings that house lofts, apartments or condominiums. This year’s recipient is Bryan Nichols for his dedication to downtown loft development.
▪ The Emerging Leader Award goes to an organization or individual for making significant contributions to downtown demonstrating the potential for leadership and continuing service. This year’s recipient is Kaitlynn Kressin for her involvement in various Macon projects and her determination and passion to see Macon reach its full potential.
▪ The Partners in Progress Award for Creating a Sense of Place winner may establish a popular event, improve the aesthetics of downtown, create a business which attracts people to downtown, protect or preserve an endangered building or property, strengthen the community or enhance public space. The 2016 award went to Just Tap’d for its Taste of the South beer festival.
▪ The 360-Degree Award honors individuals or an entity for improving all aspects of downtown. The winner exhibits a commitment to NewTown’s focuses: increasing residents, growing jobs and creating a sense of place. This year’s recipient is Sierra Development for the Lofts at College Hill and its partnership in the Capricorn Lofts project.
▪ The Special Recognition Award is presented to an individual or organization for outstanding efforts in a specific area of revitalization of downtown or community improvement. This year’s recipient is Macon Magazine for its partnership in creating this year’s Downtown Magazine.
▪ The Emerging Partner Award showcases new individuals or organizations becoming involved in the downtown movement. This year’s recipient has been around longer than NewTown; however, this organization is experiencing an emerging role in downtown revitalization. This year’s recipient is Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority.
▪ The Downtown Ambassador Award goes to an individual or organization acting as a representative or promoter of downtown. The nominee may encourage the community to frequent, live, shop or recreate downtown. The recipient this year is Scott Mitchell for his enthusiasm and dedication to all things downtown Macon.
▪ The Juanita Jordan Community Service Award is given to an individual or organization for going above and beyond in the field of community service. This year’s recipient is Daybreak for giving a voice to the voiceless with the utmost humility and zest.
▪ The R. Kirby Godsey Leadership Award is presented to an individual whose accomplishments and professional contributions to downtown’s revitalization have been outstanding and innovative. This year’s recipient is David Thompson for always thinking big, taking risks and always believing in downtown Macon.
During a media tour last week, The Telegraph was given a sneak peek of the tour.
For more information visit www.newtownmacon.com or call 478-722-9909.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments