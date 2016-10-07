Convenience store, alcohol store planned in north Bibb

A convenience store with fuel pumps and an adjacent alcohol package to-go store is planned about a mile from another recently proposed convenience store in north Bibb County.
Prakash Patel has filed a conditional-use application with the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission to allow the stores at 4490 Riverside Drive at the intersection with Hall Road. It is 1.2 miles from a Circle K convenience store with 10 fueling stations approved by the commission last month at 4001 Northside Drive.
The commission is expected to consider the new application during Monday’s meeting.
The Riverside Drive stores would be built on a vacant 1.2-acre corner lot adjacent to a storage facility and a small office complex and across Hall Road from the Butler Automotive facilities, according to the commission’s staff report.
The proposal calls for the construction of a 3,500-square-foot convenience store with four fueling stations and a canopy. It also would include a 7,225-square-foot package store, which would be about 20 feet from the convenience store. The parking lot would have 37 spaces to serve both stores.
The proposed c-store would have seven employees and the business would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the report said. The report does not provide the number of employees for the alcohol store or the hours.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the 10th floor conference room, Willie C. Hill Government Center Annex, 682 Cherry St.
Other items on the agenda are:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
957-989 Oglethorpe St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow exterior modifications and demolition and reconstruction of existing building, HPD-BH District. Michael Robinson, applicant.
4690 Houston Ave.: Conditional use to allow retail sales (cell phone), M-1 District. Sue Lee, applicant.
CONDITIONAL USES:
3960 Riverside Drive: Conditional use to allow used automobile sales, C-2 District. Drive Time Car sales Company, LLC/Erika Nunley, applicant.
156 Madison St.: Conditional use to allow a professional office building, HPD-District. Star Choices Inc., applicant.
3720 Riverside Drive: Conditional use to allow permanent outside sales within a parking lot, C-2 District. Brad Hardy/Hardy Farms Peanuts, applicant.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
740 Mulberry St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications/renovations, CBD-1 District. Rusty Poss, applicant.
156 Madison St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a professional office building, HPD-District. Star Choices Inc., applicant.
VARIANCES:
3720 Riverside Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow permanent outside sales within a parking lot, C-2 District. Brad Hardy/Hardy Farms Peanuts, applicant.
