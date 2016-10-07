Frito-Lay worker in Perry receives high honor

David Mitchell, who works in PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division at the Perry facility in Kathleen, was among 200 operations and supply chain employees representing 47 countries recently inducted into its Chairman’s Circle of Champions.
Mitchell has been part of Frito-Lay for 27 years. As a processing operator, he is considered a corn processing expert.
PepsiCo created the Chairman’s Circle of Champions award to annually recognize the outstanding talent on the front-lines of the company’s operations and supply chain.
Coliseum names chief medical officer
Timothy Grant has joined the Coliseum Health System chief medical officer. Grant will be responsible for quality and patient safety, medical education, strategic vision and physician executive leadership for Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital.
Grant spent his clinical career as an anesthesiologist. He most recently practiced as a pediatric anesthesiologist for Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants, Mednax Medical Group, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Macon man named officer of state home builders group
Bobby Cleveland, senior vice president of Fickling & Co. based in Macon was named vice president/treasurer of the Home Builders Association of Georgia, which recently installed its new officers for 2016-17
Cherry Blossom Festival wins awards
The International Festivals & Events Association paid tribute to Macon's International Cherry Blossom Festival during the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards ceremony.
The CBF was presented with three awards in the competition. It won won a gold for best organizational website, silver for best pin or button and bronze for best new attendee service.
Fickling reassigns three in propety management group
Fickling Management Services announced several reassignments in its multifamily property management business sector. Those assignments include Jason Girvin to vice president; Michelle Fischer to director of operations and Macia Hamirani to director of training and compliance. Fickling Management Services has managed and repositioned more than 15,000 multifamily units since 2008.
Macon Arts Alliance receives award
Macon Arts Alliance received the fifth annual Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities, according to a release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office. These awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia's civic and cultural vitality. The awards were presented in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities.
Twelve members of Georgia's arts and humanities communities were chosen from nominations from around the state.
The Medical Center installs auxiliary officers
The Medical Center, Navicent Health celebrated the installation of its new auxiliary officers. The incoming leaders for the 2017 fiscal year Joyce Schafer, president; Mary Robertson, president elect; Patsy Bass, treasurer; Mary Parks, recording secretary; and Helen Tucker, corresponding secretary.
Perry names October business of month
The Perry Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Hamby Automotive as the October Business of the Month. It was nominated and chosen by the business development committee. Chamber president/CEO Darlene McLendon presented the award to Mark Hamby, owner of Hamby Automotive. McLendon also presented Hamby with a plaque recognizing their 35th year in business this year.
Angela Woolen: 478-222-0805, @AngelaWoolen
