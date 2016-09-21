Party set for century-old Macon landmark and iconic eatery

A Macon landmark and an iconic eatery celebrate turning a century old this year.
Nu-Way Weiners Inc. and the Macon Terminal Station plan to hold a joint 100th birthday party with food, beverages and entertainment from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at Cherry Street Plaza, according to a news release. In case of rain, the event will be in Terminal Station.
A kids area will include face-painting, fire trucks and patrol card, local mascots and souvenir booths. Macon’s own The Grapevine Band is expected to perform.
Several Macon restaurants will join Nu-Way for the party: Amanda's Cakery, Hotplates Restaurant Group, Moonhanger Group, Edenz, Fatty's Pizza, Fincher's BBQ, Francar’s Buffalo Wings, Kudzu Seafood Co. & Catering, Lanier's, Marble Slab Creamery, Margaritas Mercer Village, Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe, Parish on Cherry, Roasted Cafe & Lounge.
The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is holding another birthday celebration for the Terminal Station 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 5, at the historic structure at 200 Cherry St.
The birthday celebration and “Try Transit Day” will include free bus rides all day, and a news conference at 9 a.m. when a replica of Terminal Station birthday cake will be cut. The event also will include entertainment, vendor booths, kids activities, a model train display, raffle drawings and Nu-Way lunch to the first 1,000 people.
