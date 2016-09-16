Flint Energies Foundation reaches milestone by giving more than $4 million to help others

The Flint Energies Foundation has reached a new milestone in grants to organizations throughout Middle Georgia. The foundation has given more than $4 million to help people across the region since its founding in 2001.
Grants have been donated to numerous volunteer fire departments, police departments, schools, agencies for the disabled, youth programs and charitable organizations like Rebuilding Together, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs.
The foundation receives funding from its electric power members who voluntarily participate by rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount when they pay. The foundation’s mission is to assist with the food, shelter, health, safety and education needs in the counties served by Flint Energies.
Bright Ideas teacher grants and college scholarships are also given by the foundation. In 2016, $80,000 was given for the first time in GED, technical college and four-year college or university scholarships from the fund. In total 1,025 grants have been given to more than 530 organizations.
HHS awards over $2 million to health centers
First Choice Primary Care Inc. in Macon received $52,491 as part of more than $2 million in funding for 33 heath centers in Georgia from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The funding will support health information technology. This is the first significant investment since 2009 directly awarded to health centers to support the purchase of health information technology.
Sessions promoted at Geico
Kelly Sessions has been selected as a Geico Midwest planning and research analyst in the Macon regional office.
Sessions started his career as an accident tow dispatcher in 2011. From there, worked into an accident tow training coach and most recently worked as a sales representative.
Oil Lamp celebrates 20 years
The Oil Lamp Restaurant was recognized by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce and its business development committee for reaching a milestone of 20 years in business in Perry. Judy Wenger, owner of restaurant, was presented an award in recognition of this anniversary
The Oil Lamp serves southern-style, home-cooked meals.
