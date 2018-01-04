Prayer for today (1/5/18)

Heavenly Father, guide us in this New Year to love you more each day. Studying your precious word and praying more should be at the top of our list. Showing kindness and loving others is a must for Christians. We love you, Lord, and thank you for this past year for many blessings that came our way. Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments