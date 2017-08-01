Prayer for today (8/2/17)

Heavenly Father, I come to you now in the name of Jesus, and by the power of his shed blood I renounce all opportunities for ground held by Satan’s wicked demons in relation to our homes and property. I ask that you cast Satan out and I know you will.
Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins
