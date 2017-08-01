Prayer for today (8/2/17)

New south Macon park offers games to all ages

Alfred "East Point" Barnett says the games played in the new Chess/Checker/Connect 4 Park on Lynmore Avenue can bring the community together. The new park is the latest project by the South Macon Arts Revitalization Technology organization. SMART received a grant from the American Association of Retired Persons to build the playing tables and two large Connect 4 games in the park.