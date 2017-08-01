Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/2/17)

August 01, 2017 9:00 PM

Heavenly Father, I come to you now in the name of Jesus, and by the power of his shed blood I renounce all opportunities for ground held by Satan’s wicked demons in relation to our homes and property. I ask that you cast Satan out and I know you will.

Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

