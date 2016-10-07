Prayer for today (10/8/16)

Dear Lord, help us to learn love lessons from your life. You came to us from your stately home in heaven to show us your unfailing love. You lived a life bound by the very constraints of love. Then, in the ultimate display of love, you sacrificed your life so we might live. Help us to walk in your love even when we don't feel loved. And to remember that love is an action that moves by overwhelming compassion.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
