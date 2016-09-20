Prayer for today (9/21/16)

Dear God, thank you for helping me to understand that our time on Earth is in your hands and your hands only. Thank you for surrounding me with loving family and friends who appreciate your plan in our lives. Please enable me to best use this day so that I may use it to further your message of love and grace. Please help all of us walk humbly before thee as you seek to love us through this gift of life that you have granted us. Through thy son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
