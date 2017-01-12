Pets

January 12, 2017 4:55 PM

Pet of the Week: Max

Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare (478-621-6774): Max is male Labrador retriever/boxer mix. He is about 11 months old and weighs 54 pounds. He is both kid friendly and dog friendly.

All About Animals

www.allaboutanimals macon.org; Facebook and Petfinder; AllAboutAnimals Macon@yahoo.com; 478-621-5116 (leave a message)

Animal Rescue Coalition

Humane Society

archsga@yahoo.com; www.facebook.com/archsga

Central Georgia CARES

www.centralgacares.com; 478-390-3801 Critical Care for Animal Angels; Facebook; 478-293-2066

Critical Care for Animal Angels

Facebook; 478-293-2066

Flint Humane Society

FlintHumane.ForeverHome@gmail.com; 229-273-7030 Furever After Rescue (478) 714-5638; fureverafterrescuega@gmail.com

FURever Friends Humane Society

www.furever-friends.org; haliew232@gmail.com;

478-781-1884

Friends of Perry Animal Shelter

(FOPAS) www.fopas.org; Facebook; lynne@fopas.org; 478-988-7854

Heart of Georgia Humane Society

www.heartofgahs.org;

adopt@hghs.org; 478-477-9713

Heavenly Bundles Rescue

www.HeavenlyBundles Rescue.org; 478-442-4232; Facebook.com/HBARescue; email: 4paws@Heavenly BundlesRescue.org.

Houston County Humane Society

www.humanesocietyhoco. org; 478-599-0211

Jones County Animal Control

www.jonescountyga.org/ depts_animal_control.php; 478-986-1427

Kitty City Cat Rescue

kittycitymacon@yahoo.com; 478-305-7799; Facebook

Macon Purrs N Paws

maconpurrs@gmail.com;

478-508-7293

Paws and Adopt

pawsandadopt@aol.com; Sara Roberts; 478-361-5544

Paws & Claws Humane Services

www.pawsandclawshumane services.org; 478-278-3079 or 478-278-9581

Putnam County Animal Control

107 Ridley Drive, Eatonton, GA 31024; 706-485-3970; Facebook and Petfinder

Monroe County Animal Control

478-994-7976, Facebook

Save A Pet Inc.

saveapetinc.org; savea petincweb@gmail.com;

478-994-3882

Warner Robins Animal Control

208 Stalnaker Drive, Warner Robins 31088; 478-929-7290; Petfinder

Related content

Pets

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Baby goats bring cuteness to Washington zoo

View more video

Entertainment Videos