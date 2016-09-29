AC Pup is ready for cooler weather with tips to keep pets safe

Can you believe it’s October already? I’m so ready for cooler weather. This is my favorite time of the year with temperatures getting a little cooler and the sky getting even a more brilliant blue.
I love seeing the beautiful colors of the trees as the leaves turn glorious autumn colors. Many people will be planning trips to the mountains to see the beautiful leaves and to get those fabulous apples directly from the orchard. It’s just a wonderful time of year.
It’s also a time of year that special care needs to be given to make sure your pets stay safe and healthy. Whenever the seasons change attention needs to be given to make sure the animals are fine.
One of the first things to do is to get new ID tags. I remind folks to do this every time the seasons change. Just like you change the batteries in your smoke detector with the beginning of a new season, get new ID tags. And, by the way, if you haven’t microchipped your pet yet, please do so.
Next, make sure you continue your flea and heartworm preventative even though the weather is turning cooler. Please keep giving the preventative year-round to make sure your fur babies are healthy.
Also, make sure your dog or cat stays warm as the temperature drops. Of course I always recommend keeping your pets inside just like you do with your other family members but if you can’t, please provide an insulated house with plenty of warm dry bedding inside a fenced yard.
Provide a warm coat or sweater, too. You may want to ask a qualified electrician if it’s possible to safely install a heat lamp inside your pet’s house to help generate heat.
Even if you keep your pet in a closed garage at night it still can get too cold for them. If they stay in a garage, please provide a warm house for both dogs and cats inside the garage.
As it gets cooler other little critters seek warmth inside houses. So you may see mice sneak into your house. Please realize rat poison is deadly to your pets and should not be used. There are great humane mousetraps you can catch little mice in and release them safely away from your house.
Other toxic items that sprout up in abundance during the fall are mushrooms. Most of them are harmless but there are some that are very dangerous to animals. Please don’t let your pets eat mushrooms.
The all time biggest most serious hazard to animals during cool weather is antifreeze. Unfortunately, the taste is very sweet and appeals to animals. It only takes a tiny amount to kill them.
Please consider having your antifreeze changed by professionals and not at your home. But if you use antifreeze at home please be cautious that none is spilled on the ground but if it is thoroughly and quickly clean it up.
Please follow these safety tips to make sure you and your pets have a delightful fall. Keep them safe, secure and healthy just like you would any family member you love.
Send questions to acpup247@yahoo.com. Visit www.acpup.com or like his Facebook page.
