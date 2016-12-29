Food & Drink

December 29, 2016 7:22 AM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 16-27

ALT Deli & Sushi, 5966 Zebulon Road 91

Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 96

Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 98

Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 96

Captain D’s, 2460 Pio Nono Ave. 100

Captain D’s, 1342 Gray Highway 98

Central Ga Rehab Hospital, 3351 Northside Drive 91

Chang’s, 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 100

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4040 Riverside Drive 88

Christ Church, 582 Walnut St. 100

Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive 92

Coliseum Northside, 400 Charter Blvd. 99

Cox Cafe, 694 Lower Poplar St. 100

Huddle House, 4890 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 95

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 6255 Zebulon Road 95

Kroger Coffee Shop, Starbucks, 4321 Hartley Bridge Road 100

Ladda Bistro, 442 Cherry St. 100

Locos Deli and Pub, 2440 Riverside Drive 99

Macon Outreach, 267 First St. 92

Macon Pizza Co., 5978 Zebulon Road 93

Macon Rescue Mission, 774 Hazel St. 92

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6255 Zebulon Road 96

Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 100

Olive Garden, 3709 Bloomfield Road 95

Pinegate, 300 Charter Blvd. 95

Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road 100

Whiskey River, 4570 Pio Nono Ave. 96

Whiskey River Comedy Club & Restaurant, 4570 Pio Nono Ave. 94

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Dec. 16-27

Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 96

Barberitos, 3123 Watson Blvd. 90

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive 94

Five Star Perdue, 250 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 100

Five Star Perdue, 240 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 99

Hampton Inn, Perry, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 91

Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road 100

McDonald’s, 123 Russell Parkway 100

Olympia Skate Center, 622 Greenbriar Road 100

Quality Inn, 1602 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 99

