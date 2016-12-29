Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 16-27
ALT Deli & Sushi, 5966 Zebulon Road 91
Brookdale Macon, 250 Water Tower Court 96
Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 98
Captain D’s, 5390 Thomaston Road 96
Captain D’s, 2460 Pio Nono Ave. 100
Captain D’s, 1342 Gray Highway 98
Central Ga Rehab Hospital, 3351 Northside Drive 91
Chang’s, 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 100
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4040 Riverside Drive 88
Christ Church, 582 Walnut St. 100
Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive 92
Coliseum Northside, 400 Charter Blvd. 99
Cox Cafe, 694 Lower Poplar St. 100
Huddle House, 4890 Ocmulgee E. Blvd. 95
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 6255 Zebulon Road 95
Kroger Coffee Shop, Starbucks, 4321 Hartley Bridge Road 100
Ladda Bistro, 442 Cherry St. 100
Locos Deli and Pub, 2440 Riverside Drive 99
Macon Outreach, 267 First St. 92
Macon Pizza Co., 5978 Zebulon Road 93
Macon Rescue Mission, 774 Hazel St. 92
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6255 Zebulon Road 96
Momma Golberg’s Deli, 1530 Mercer University Drive 100
Olive Garden, 3709 Bloomfield Road 95
Pinegate, 300 Charter Blvd. 95
Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road 100
Whiskey River, 4570 Pio Nono Ave. 96
Whiskey River Comedy Club & Restaurant, 4570 Pio Nono Ave. 94
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Dec. 16-27
Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 96
Barberitos, 3123 Watson Blvd. 90
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive 94
Five Star Perdue, 250 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 100
Five Star Perdue, 240 Ga. 247 Spur, Perry 99
Hampton Inn, Perry, 102 Hampton Court, Perry 91
Little League Southeastern Region Concession, 438 Snellgrove Road 100
McDonald’s, 123 Russell Parkway 100
Olympia Skate Center, 622 Greenbriar Road 100
Quality Inn, 1602 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Stoner’s Pizza Joint, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 99
