Weekly Fiver

Live Jazz with Metta Quintet
In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. Sunday
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Griffin Choral Arts: “Encore!”
Selections from Carol Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be presented, accompanied by two pianos and percussion ensemble. Fine Arts Auditorium, Gordon State College, Barnesville. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m. Friday
Battle of Byron
Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
