Living

April 25, 2017 5:51 PM

Weekly Fiver

Live Jazz with Metta Quintet

In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. Sunday

Polar Bear Den

Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Griffin Choral Arts: “Encore!”

Selections from Carol Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be presented, accompanied by two pianos and percussion ensemble. Fine Arts Auditorium, Gordon State College, Barnesville. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday

“Plaza Suite”

By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m. Friday

Battle of Byron

Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash

Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash 1:44

Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash
Church sign goes viral 4:41

Church sign goes viral
Special collections archive holds Mercer's Baptist identity 1:10

Special collections archive holds Mercer's Baptist identity

View More Video

Entertainment Videos