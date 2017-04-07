Weekly Fiver

Perry Dogwood Festival
Arts and Crafts show with more than 100 vendors, entertainment, food, Ultimate Air Dogs competition, kids zone and more. Free admission. Downtown Perry. perrygachamber.com. Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. For tickets, call 478-746-9485 or buy online at theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Second Sunday with Gringo Star
Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Featured performer: Gringo Star. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents; all pets must be leashed. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Fabian Concert Series: Fabulous Finale
Featuring Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Rebecca Albers, viola; and Christopher Costanza, cello, in an exciting evening of music featuring the Schumann Piano Quartet. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. To reserve seats, call 478-301-5470. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; and 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
