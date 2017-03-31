Weekly Fiver

“August: Osage County”
Directed by Scot J. Mann. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Finale
Family fun featuring live music and tethered hot air balloon rides. Concessions available or bring a cooler of snacks and soft drinks. Fireworks at dusk. Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road. Free admission. cherryblossom.com. 4 p.m. Sunday.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. For tickets, call 478-746-9485 or buy online at theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Perry Dogwood Festival
Arts and Crafts show with more than 100 vendors, entertainment, food, Ultimate Air Dogs competition, kids zone and more. Free. Downtown Perry. Later, a Hot Air Balloon Glow with tethered rides, kids zone, food vendors and live music. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter’s West Gate. $5, free for children under 6; tethered rides extra. perrygachamber.com. Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Balloon Glow: 5-9 p.m., Saturday.
Comments