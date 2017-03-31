Scenario one: “Hey man, I didn’t see you at the gym this week. What happened?”
“See, what had happened was, I had to work overtime every day. By the time I got off, I was just too tired. You know how it is.”
Scenario two: “Oh, so you’re not eating clean anymore?”
“Oh, man see what had happened was, my diet wasn’t even working. I only lost one pound after two whole days, so I just quit.”
Scenario three: “Hey, you have time to help me clear out some brush on my land?”
“You know what? I don’t have time, because what had happened was my brother called me and said he might need me to do something.”
We all know how it sounds. We all know how it goes. And, as a matter of fact, we all do it from time to time in one form or another. We all make excuses.
We give all kinds of reasons why we aren’t able to continue our clean eating regimens or why we can’t exercise consistently. Often those reasons include things like being too tired or not having enough time. What’s interesting is that we often believe our own excuses.
As you read this column, don’t see it as some sort of self-righteous sermon from a personal trainer who has it all together. See it as another guy who, although he is a personal trainer, struggles just like you. Just ask my wife.
Let me tell you about a former co-worker of mine who inspires me, not only to maintain a healthy lifestyle, but also to live life with vigor. For the sake of this article, let’s call him “Logan.”
Logan retired a few years ago after a successful decades-long career. I have had the pleasure to continue to be in touch with him from time to time, and I must say that the way he lives makes me never want to make an excuse ever again.
Logan is very active. He owns several acres of land on which he is constantly either working on something or hiking. He is also an avid spelunker (cave explorer) whose caving stories make you think you were watching one of those outdoor survival reality shows, except you know he’s the real deal.
There’s the story about how while on one of his caving expeditions he suffered a nasty fall, resulting in various bad injuries including broken bones. Yet, he still managed with his team to climb out of the cave and get to the hospital.
There’s also the story about how he had a heart valve replaced, although you’d probably find it hard to believe because, regardless of that major surgery, Logan still got back in the gym and was in there consistently — getting it in on the stairmaster at no less than a moderate pace. I am a witness to that.
To my understanding, he’s had quite a few more surgeries, but to this day — although he has earned the right to kick back and relax in retirement — he continues to hike, spelunk and work on his land. He understands that, regardless of what you go through or what obstacles present themselves, his body isn’t just going to take care of itself. He also understands that life is meant to be lived.
Do you know yet why I’ve chosen to call him Logan? It’s because I’m beginning to wonder if he’s Wolverine.
No excuses, guys. Let’s do what we have to do.
Peach County resident Shawn McClendon is an ACE certified personal trainer and owner of the health/fitness blog YourHealthAtTheCrossroads.com. Contact him at shawn@yourhealthatthecrossroads.com or at @ShawnB2B on Facebook.
