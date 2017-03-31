Book Events

Nikey Pasco-Dunston
The author will sign copies of her latest novel “Luxury Box,” and “64 Part 2,” a motivational book. Free. 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron. Noon-1:20 p.m. April 7.
Poet William Wright
The poet will read from his work, including the recently published “Tree Heresies” and “Night Field Anecdote.” Arts Complex Theatre, Middle Georgia State University, Macon. Free. Clay Morton, clay.morton@mga.edu. 11 a.m. April 10.
Spring Book Sale and Author Fair
Great variety of books for sale, plus book signings and meet and greet sessions with authors. Mary Vinson Memorial Library, 151 S. Jefferson St., Milledgeville. tllsga.org/springbooksale 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15.
Pre-Teen Book Club
Follow up: Manga. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 478-744-0859. 6 p.m. April 18.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 26.
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Sunday is half-price day. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. April 27: $5 admission, Houston Friends members enter free; April 28-29: free admission. Free parking every day. 478-952-6493. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
Macon Writers Group
Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Kids story times
Read with Buddy Roe
Come read to “Pup Extraordinaire” Buddy Roe. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 478-757-8900. 10:30 a.m. April 14 and 4 p.m. April 26.
Story time at the Market: A Local Authors Event
A combination of story time and book signing with local children’s book authors. Meet Karen Mutchler Allen, author of “The Couth Fairy” and “The Couth Fairy Returns”; Julie Etheridge Landon, author of “The Little Voice”; and Jennifer Alford Walker, author of “Birds of the Air.” Wesleyan Market on the campus of Wesleyan College. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8.
Bibb Public Libraries
West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.
Nola Brantley Public Library
721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128.
Perry Public Library
1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050.
Centerville Public Library
206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500.
Peach County Public Libraries
Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.
