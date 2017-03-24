Living

March 24, 2017 6:51 AM

Cherry Blossom Festival haiku

“Send us your haiku,”

We ask of you every year.

Thanks for sending them.

— The Editor

 

What a lovely day

To sit outside on my porch

And read your haiku.

—The Editor

 

Soft petals of white

Decorate the warm spring night

By day dazzles sight.

— Hollis Cate

 

Blooms not snow abound

‘Tis the season for their show

Be glad and rejoice.

— Hollis Cate

 

Spring’s beauty will bring

Pink puffs on the cherry tree

Smiles on our faces

— Ellen Goodrich

 

Spring cherry blossom

Dance free falling beautiful

Living eternal

— Jeff Schleuning

 

Cherry blossoms bloom.

Having the festival timed,

Can’t control nature.

— Mark Ennis

 

Cherry blossom tree

Shouting pink is my color

Macon, do you hear?

— Robert Johnson

 

Duck dash in the park

With a grand mud run for all

Have an awesome time

— Drew Patterson

 

Cherry Blossom week

It is a special pink place

Eating pink pancakes

— Carson Morris

 

Cherry Blossom fun

People dancing all around

Having a great time

— Marie Bosse-Joseph

 

Dancing pink poodle

Ocmulgee River duck dash

Pink cherry ice cream

— Coleman Moxley

 

The cool fun horse show

Riding on the awesome rides

The dirty mud run

— Chase Rowell

 

The duck dash racing

Mud run race is lot of fun

Pink pancakes taste good

— Jakob Burnett

 

Cherry ice cream, yum

Pink poodle and pink pancakes

Music and dancing

— Maddie James Wilson

 

Amazing pink trees

Cherry Blossom Festival

Mud run is so fun

— Hannah Claire Kelley

 

Cherry ice cream time

Dancing, celebrating fun

Road race, trees, poodles

— Finn Wakefield

 

Music in the streets

Celebrating with great joy

Awesome Duck Dash day

— Isabella Baker

 

Ice cream in the park

Pink blossoms, pink poodles, too

Macon - full of joy!

— Marcie Meelaphsom

 

Cherry blossoms pop

Happy smiles paint the town pink

Welcome spring, Macon!

— Marcie Meelaphsom

 

Spring brings pink blossoms

Celebrate with Macon folks!

It’s festival time!

— Marcie Meelaphsom

 

Cherry Blossom time!

Come in your pinkest outfit.

Events abound, folks!

— Marcie Meelaphsom

 

Pink is everywhere

Beautiful trees all around

Joy is in the air

— Eliza Leicht

 

In Macon, Georgia

Where the cherry blossoms bloom

I want to go home.

— Steve Reece

 

Cherry blossom pink

Beneath a blue Georgia sky

I give this to you.

— Steve Reece

 

The robins so sweet

With their best song they do tweet.

Come to Cherry Fest.

— Eloise Logsdon

 

Robins tweet their best.

Cherry blossoms are blooming.

Come to Cherry Fest.

— Eloise Logsdon

 

Come to Cherry Fest.

The red robin’s special song

In treetops belong.

— Eloise Logsdon

 

What could be so sweet

As the robin’s happy tweet?

Come to Cherry Fest.

— Eloise Logsdon

 

Blossom faces shine

On stage. Flowers on branches

Are all over town.

— Anna Holloway

 

Winter dormancy

Transforms to delicate blooms

Perhaps there is hope

— Betty Jean Jordan

 

Joyous families,

With festivities in air

And blossoms so pink.

— Tonia Mosely

 

The Central City

Alive with shades of pink blooms

United as one

— Amanda Weiss

 

Shades of pink and white

Shower lightly to the ground

Carpets of blossoms

— Betsy LaPish

 

Blue jay lights on branch

Hidden in petals so pink

Looking for his mate

— Betsy LaPish

 

Macon’s trees amaze

Celebrating blossoms pink

People come to see

— Betsy LaPish

 

God’s creation grand

Trees of blossoms pink and white

Display majesty

— Betsy LaPish

 

“Send us your haiku.”

Be careful what you wish for

Some may be bad jokes.

— Steve Allen

 

Cherry trees abloom

Let us adore the blossoms

As petals fall slow

— Quimyree Rolland

 

Sitting at the lake

Enjoying the pink beauty

I think of the past

— Quimyree Rolland

 

Blushing blossoms fall

Petals dancing in the wind

Flowers fill the sky

— Cassidy Hall

 

Poodles in the park,

The festival has begun!

Their pink coats are here.

— Cassidy Hall

 

Hot sun on my face

Pink ice cream melts in my mouth

Music fills the air

— Cassidy Hall

 

The cherry blossoms

Are in season, my lovely.

Shall we lay with them?

— Meme Lard

 

If you Google it

It ain’t the one in D.C.

Don’t click on that one

— David Zaborowski

 

Strawberry ice cream

Pink is everywhere today.

Yay-yay pink pancakes!

— Hayden Aulds

 

Cherry blossom trees

Are blossoming in Macon

Showing bright petals.

— Hollis Correa

 

People come along

Seeing pink trees from Japan

Painting the big streets.

— Evelyn Erickson

 

Cherry blossom blooms

Pink petals fly all around

Yee-haw pink ice cream.

— John Mitchell

 

Pink cherry blossoms

Playing baseball in the park

I like pink poodles.

— Gunnar Fuller

 

Climb a cherry tree

Relaxing in the cool shade

Picking pink petals.

— Wills Handberry

 

Look at that poodle

She is so fluffy and pink

May I take her home?

— Saylor Hill

 

Petals fill the trees

Cherry blossoms fill the air

Pink is everywhere.

— Faith Layton

 

Cherry blossom trees

They can fly away with leaves

And come to Macon.

— Grace Manci

 

Let’s get some cherrys

Look at the hot air balloons

Let’s get some ice cream.

— Marley Montford

 

I like pink ice cream.

Playing football in the park.

Pink petals. Hooray!

— Jack Napier

 

Cherry blossoms grow.

Cherry blossoms are awesome.

Come to the party.

— Tallulah Neal

 

The cherry blossom

Is a great time of the year

For all in Macon.

— Lane Rainey

 

Beautiful tall trees,

Pink cherry blossoms swaying

Also pink ice cream.

— Cooper Rohrbeck

 

Cherry blossoms fall.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Is so very fun!

— Colby Self

 

The pink petals fall.

I see the flowers blooming.

They are everywhere.

— Mabry Tolbert

 

Pink blossoms delight

People from our fair city

And those from afar.

— Liz Deeb

 

People stroll the parks,

Blue skies and white pink petals

A spring mosaic.

— Liz Deeb

 

Bright blue skies above.

Flowering limbs stretch along

Shade-dappled sidewalks.

— Liz Deeb

 

From cherry tree limbs,

Woven arches above us,

Petals fall softly.

— Liz Deeb

 

Thirty-five years old

Cherry Blossom Festival

Macon’s gift to all

— Susan Maddox

 

Petals drifting by

Like snowflakes blown by the wind

Landing near and far

— Susan Maddox

 

Bird feeders hanging

In the blooming cherry trees

Birds fly in and out

— Susan Maddox

 

Will we have blossoms?

Macon has crazy weather

People want to know

— Susan Maddox

 

Pink cherry blossoms

Heralding that spring is here

Macon comes alive

— Angela Allen

 

Robin’s egg blue sky

Cherry trees full of blossoms

Children with ice cream

— Andy Bedingfield

 

Families strolling

Festival booths inviting

Music in the park

— Andy Bedingfield

 

Pink flowers blooming

Yoshino has found a home

Roots growing deeply

— Andy Bedingfield

 

Singers take the stage

A crowd begins to gather

Hands clapping in time

— Andy Bedingfield

 

Pinkish, white petals

Lingering sounds of laughter

Tapping souls within

— Jo Ann Middleton

 

Cherry blossoms great

It’s the perfect kind of date

On time, never late!

— Jasmyn Perry

 

In Japan it’s spring

Here, the Cherry blossoms bling

Makes me want to sing!

— Jasmyn Perry

 

Delicate blossoms

Pastel pink and snowy white

Perfect purity

— Frances Smith

 

See you not the gloom

Of winter’s doleful embrace

But life’s cherry buds.

— Liisha Bost

 

Pink cherry blossom

I look for you in April

You are delightful.

— Martha Ard

 

They are beautiful

Those pink-blossomed cherry trees

Wonderful to see

— Ruby Jacobs

 

Days are getting long

I want to break out in song

Cherry blossom time

— Ruby Jacobs

 

Blossoms of pale pink

Cherry trees burst forth in bloom

Harbingers of spring

— Gail S. Willis

 

Precious certainty

Magical pink tragedy

Cherry blossom death

— William G. Rhodes

 

Depleted branches

An annual burst of hue

Solace in the trees

— Caden Pace

 

A blooming city

Mechanized roars of traffic

Amidst drifting pink

— Caden Pace

 

Two types of motion

Blossoms weightless, swaying down

Steel shells whirling pass

— Caden Pace

 

Blossoms are wafting

Exploding into pink hues

Visitors are awed

— Kathi Vitale

 

Springtime is coming

Cherry blossoms in full bloom

Pink is everywhere

— Ben Kelly

 

Community dreams

Like our Cherry Blossom Fest

Start with listening

— Brooks Dantzler

 

Lovely pink petals

Swaying gently in the breeze

Paint a pretty scene

— Paige Riley

 

Macon’s beauty spots,

Budding, blooming and floating,

Bringing smiles to all

— Paige Riley

 

Blossoms of cherries,

Even though they ar’n’t cherries.

What fun irony!

— Nicholus Jackson

 

Blossoms, sweet rabbits

Beautiful sunrise, morning

Festivals and clouds

— Amira Newell

 

A festival that

Thrives full of cherry blossoms

Is my kind of place

— Laura Bedingfield

 

Cherry blossom trees,

Have a way of taking me

To serenity

— Laura Bedingfield

 

Calming to the soul,

Light pink cherry blossoms fill

My life with great joy

— Laura Bedingfield

 

Floating to the ground

And creating not a sound

Cherry blossoms found

— Bonny B. Bedingfield

 

Petals falling down

Cherry blossoms all around

Celebrate downtown

— Bonny B. Bedingfield

 

Pink, white, yellow, blue

Make cherry blossoms come true.

They create nice hues.

— Chidalu Ogbuka

 

People in the streets

Cherry blossoms everywhere

All made uniquely

— Justin Keith

 

Here comes spring again

Long awaited since winter

Cherry trees now bloom

— Rose Tran

 

Pink trees everywhere

Its buds, oh so beautiful!

Blows like confetti

— Rose Tran

 

A Yoshino tree

As pink as the rising sun

Simple, yet graceful

— Jahkob Thomas

 

The blossom are here

Pink and white are very bright

Time to spread some cheer

— Connor Codone

 

Parades in the streets

Blossoms flying in the air

The world smells so sweat

— Brandon Ellen

 

Trees turning dark pink

Waiting for the blooms to come

Cherry blossom time

— Hunter Marie Simar

 

Look up at trees

They will tell you that it’s spring

Pale pink glistening

— Jordan Rozier

 

Gliding in the air

They’re preparing for the fair

Pink petals are there

— Jordan Rozier

 

Pink is the color

Beautiful in their splendor

Cherry blossom time!

— Amy Holland

 

Flowers are awesome.

Cherry blossoms are so cool.

Bees are back again.

— Mary Evelyn Bodin

 

Flowers everywhere,

Central City Park parade,

Dancing everywhere.

— Lexa DeSantis

 

Pink flowers blooming,

Pollen falling everywhere,

Gets ready for fun.

— Sam Clarke

 

Petals the poodle,

Central City Park flowers,

Cherry blossom, yay!

— Maran Wolfe

 

Beautiful pancakes,

Cherry Blossom Festival,

Butterflies and bees.

— Nick Hartman

 

Flowers are dancing,

Festivals are really fun,

Pretty, pink poodles.

— Emma Grace Benton

 

Pink cherry blossom,

Central City Park parade,

Cherry blossom trees.

— Laney Stokes

 

Central City Park,

Pollen, allergies, Japan,

Cherry blossom fun.

— Taylor Anthony Giffin

 

Central City Park,

Festival, park, tourists, pink,

Dancing butterflies.

— Riley Griffin

 

Spring has come again

Central City Park tourists

Dancing butterflies.

— Emma Kate Fuller

 

Pink wreaths on front doors

Pink bows adorn mailboxes

Festival décor!

— Melinda Powell

 

Craft booths line the street

Cherry ice cream, candy treats

Mulberry Street fun!

— Melinda Powell

 

The wait is over

Pink petals dance in the breeze

Cherry blossom time!

— Melinda Powell

 

Pink “snow” floating down

Bows and wreaths carefully stored

Can’t wait ‘til next year!

— Melinda Powell

 

Touring ‘round the Mac

Joyful visitors exclaim,

“Cherry Blossom’s back!”

— Sandra Haugabrook

 

Petite pink blossoms

A potpourri of petals

Peppering the ground

— Janice Polmatier

 

Blue sky and fair rides,

With pink pancakes to enjoy,

It’s blossom hour!

— Zach Ferguson

 

Petals drift down Third

Festival, fun, food, music

Smiling faces here

— Phil Jones

 

Fickling Foundation

Donates pink flowering trees

So Macon can bloom

— Phil Jones

 

The first Yoshino

Grew up the pinkest party

In Macon, Georgia

— Phil Jones

 

Macon’s blooming pink

Cherry blossom capitol

Huge Southern event

— Phil Jones

 

Flowers blossoming

Festival’s filled with laughter

And smiles everywhere

— Theresia Jahja

 

The flowers bloom pink

There was pink and white in town

It begins right now.

— Kenyona Hill

 

The blossom is fun

The blossoms are pink and fun

So much to do there

— Malachi Searcy

 

Pink and white blooms are

Fun for you, your mom and dad

Cherry blooms are made

— Tomi’Neisha Royal

 

Spring is very fun

The cherry blossom is best

Lots of pink flowers

— Alexius Adams

 

Trees bloom and turn pink

The weather is windy, too

Spring is in the air

— Jaleah Cotton

 

A gift from Japan

Let’s start the Cherry Blossom

Festival in March

— Uriel Jones

 

Pink cherry blossoms

Very awesome and nice, too

Pink and beautiful

— Monique Bryant

 

A gift from Japan

A festival of pink shades

Cherry blossom trees

— Ty’Jayla Johnson

 

Pink trees everywhere

Spring in the air; let’s have fun

Pink, white everywhere

— Jayla Stuckey

 

Springtime fun is great

Let’s spend the time in Macon

With cherry blossoms

— Matthew Ellington

 

Cherry blossom love

It is good for me and you

How I need it so

— Ashton Glass

 

Pretty cherry trees

Will blossom during spring time

Oh, how beautiful

— Ariah Stinson

 

Cherry blossom tree

Happy time for you to dance

And bounce around, too

— Jordon Hodge

 

Pink cherry blossom

Blossoms to encourage me

Cherry blossoms shine

— Terrah King

 

Pink trees around me

People marching, people sing

Kids enjoy the blooms

— Sylvester Perkins

 

Cherry blossoms bloom

Spring is very fun all day

Cherry blossoms, yay!

— Messiah Darby

 

Pink cherry blossoms

The blossoms come from Japan

The blossoms are big

— Octavius Ammons

 

Pink pretty flowers

Spring in Macon is so great

Sweet lovely blossoms

— Sidavion Hicks

 

Pink flows through the air

While the sun is shining bright

Blossoms softly sway

— Destiny Hocker

 

Spring’s here in the air

Sweet smelling cherry blossoms

Trees bloom all day long

— Erica Weaver

 

Pink is so perfect

The cherry blossoms just popped

I love the blossoms

— Jasmen Collins

 

Beautiful flowers

All over the cherry tree

Waiting to be seen

— Jakayla Chatman

 

Pink and wonderful

Such beauty is stupendous

What a sight to see

— Linda Cotton

 

Beautiful pink leaves

Pretty cherry blossom trees

Wonderful pink trees

— Rayla Washington

 

Cherry blossom fun

A lot of fun rides to ride

The trees are blooming

— Akkus Hytower

 

Cherry trees are pink

They are so beautiful though

Cherry trees are cute

— Zoey Davis

 

Yummy pink ice cream

Cherry Blossom Festival

Looking at flowers

— Caitlin Suttles

 

Colorful flowers

Sweet, yummy cotton candy

Fabulous poodles

— Cayden Yaughn

 

Pink cherry blossoms

Fireworks, cotton candy

Family fun time

— Sam Bryant

 

Pink cherry blossoms

White and pink having green stems

Growing on a tree

— William Casbon

 

Pink cherry blossoms

Food trucks with delicious food

Watching the parade

— Emery K. Smith

 

Pink bouncy houses

Fun, pink fabulous parades

Yummy pink ice cream

— Madisyn Cabiness

 

I love the flowers

Watching pink poodles playing

Having lots of fun

— Gabrielle Saiya

 

Pretty pink petals

Blowing gently from the trees

Celebrating spring

— Fiona Hall

 

Bluebirds sing on high

A small pink blossom floats past

Spring has come at last

— Will Thompson

 

Fragile blush blossoms

Cascade me sweet canopy

Transient beauty blooms

— Whitney Overstreet

