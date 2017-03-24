Cherry Blossom Festival haiku

“Send us your haiku,”
We ask of you every year.
Thanks for sending them.
— The Editor
What a lovely day
To sit outside on my porch
And read your haiku.
—The Editor
Soft petals of white
Decorate the warm spring night
By day dazzles sight.
— Hollis Cate
Blooms not snow abound
‘Tis the season for their show
Be glad and rejoice.
— Hollis Cate
Spring’s beauty will bring
Pink puffs on the cherry tree
Smiles on our faces
— Ellen Goodrich
Spring cherry blossom
Dance free falling beautiful
Living eternal
— Jeff Schleuning
Cherry blossoms bloom.
Having the festival timed,
Can’t control nature.
— Mark Ennis
Cherry blossom tree
Shouting pink is my color
Macon, do you hear?
— Robert Johnson
Duck dash in the park
With a grand mud run for all
Have an awesome time
— Drew Patterson
Cherry Blossom week
It is a special pink place
Eating pink pancakes
— Carson Morris
Cherry Blossom fun
People dancing all around
Having a great time
— Marie Bosse-Joseph
Dancing pink poodle
Ocmulgee River duck dash
Pink cherry ice cream
— Coleman Moxley
The cool fun horse show
Riding on the awesome rides
The dirty mud run
— Chase Rowell
The duck dash racing
Mud run race is lot of fun
Pink pancakes taste good
— Jakob Burnett
Cherry ice cream, yum
Pink poodle and pink pancakes
Music and dancing
— Maddie James Wilson
Amazing pink trees
Cherry Blossom Festival
Mud run is so fun
— Hannah Claire Kelley
Cherry ice cream time
Dancing, celebrating fun
Road race, trees, poodles
— Finn Wakefield
Music in the streets
Celebrating with great joy
Awesome Duck Dash day
— Isabella Baker
Ice cream in the park
Pink blossoms, pink poodles, too
Macon - full of joy!
— Marcie Meelaphsom
Cherry blossoms pop
Happy smiles paint the town pink
Welcome spring, Macon!
— Marcie Meelaphsom
Spring brings pink blossoms
Celebrate with Macon folks!
It’s festival time!
— Marcie Meelaphsom
Cherry Blossom time!
Come in your pinkest outfit.
Events abound, folks!
— Marcie Meelaphsom
Pink is everywhere
Beautiful trees all around
Joy is in the air
— Eliza Leicht
In Macon, Georgia
Where the cherry blossoms bloom
I want to go home.
— Steve Reece
Cherry blossom pink
Beneath a blue Georgia sky
I give this to you.
— Steve Reece
The robins so sweet
With their best song they do tweet.
Come to Cherry Fest.
— Eloise Logsdon
Robins tweet their best.
Cherry blossoms are blooming.
Come to Cherry Fest.
— Eloise Logsdon
Come to Cherry Fest.
The red robin’s special song
In treetops belong.
— Eloise Logsdon
What could be so sweet
As the robin’s happy tweet?
Come to Cherry Fest.
— Eloise Logsdon
Blossom faces shine
On stage. Flowers on branches
Are all over town.
— Anna Holloway
Winter dormancy
Transforms to delicate blooms
Perhaps there is hope
— Betty Jean Jordan
Joyous families,
With festivities in air
And blossoms so pink.
— Tonia Mosely
The Central City
Alive with shades of pink blooms
United as one
— Amanda Weiss
Shades of pink and white
Shower lightly to the ground
Carpets of blossoms
— Betsy LaPish
Blue jay lights on branch
Hidden in petals so pink
Looking for his mate
— Betsy LaPish
Macon’s trees amaze
Celebrating blossoms pink
People come to see
— Betsy LaPish
God’s creation grand
Trees of blossoms pink and white
Display majesty
— Betsy LaPish
“Send us your haiku.”
Be careful what you wish for
Some may be bad jokes.
— Steve Allen
Cherry trees abloom
Let us adore the blossoms
As petals fall slow
— Quimyree Rolland
Sitting at the lake
Enjoying the pink beauty
I think of the past
— Quimyree Rolland
Blushing blossoms fall
Petals dancing in the wind
Flowers fill the sky
— Cassidy Hall
Poodles in the park,
The festival has begun!
Their pink coats are here.
— Cassidy Hall
Hot sun on my face
Pink ice cream melts in my mouth
Music fills the air
— Cassidy Hall
The cherry blossoms
Are in season, my lovely.
Shall we lay with them?
— Meme Lard
If you Google it
It ain’t the one in D.C.
Don’t click on that one
— David Zaborowski
Strawberry ice cream
Pink is everywhere today.
Yay-yay pink pancakes!
— Hayden Aulds
Cherry blossom trees
Are blossoming in Macon
Showing bright petals.
— Hollis Correa
People come along
Seeing pink trees from Japan
Painting the big streets.
— Evelyn Erickson
Cherry blossom blooms
Pink petals fly all around
Yee-haw pink ice cream.
— John Mitchell
Pink cherry blossoms
Playing baseball in the park
I like pink poodles.
— Gunnar Fuller
Climb a cherry tree
Relaxing in the cool shade
Picking pink petals.
— Wills Handberry
Look at that poodle
She is so fluffy and pink
May I take her home?
— Saylor Hill
Petals fill the trees
Cherry blossoms fill the air
Pink is everywhere.
— Faith Layton
Cherry blossom trees
They can fly away with leaves
And come to Macon.
— Grace Manci
Let’s get some cherrys
Look at the hot air balloons
Let’s get some ice cream.
— Marley Montford
I like pink ice cream.
Playing football in the park.
Pink petals. Hooray!
— Jack Napier
Cherry blossoms grow.
Cherry blossoms are awesome.
Come to the party.
— Tallulah Neal
The cherry blossom
Is a great time of the year
For all in Macon.
— Lane Rainey
Beautiful tall trees,
Pink cherry blossoms swaying
Also pink ice cream.
— Cooper Rohrbeck
Cherry blossoms fall.
Cherry Blossom Festival
Is so very fun!
— Colby Self
The pink petals fall.
I see the flowers blooming.
They are everywhere.
— Mabry Tolbert
Pink blossoms delight
People from our fair city
And those from afar.
— Liz Deeb
People stroll the parks,
Blue skies and white pink petals
A spring mosaic.
— Liz Deeb
Bright blue skies above.
Flowering limbs stretch along
Shade-dappled sidewalks.
— Liz Deeb
From cherry tree limbs,
Woven arches above us,
Petals fall softly.
— Liz Deeb
Thirty-five years old
Cherry Blossom Festival
Macon’s gift to all
— Susan Maddox
Petals drifting by
Like snowflakes blown by the wind
Landing near and far
— Susan Maddox
Bird feeders hanging
In the blooming cherry trees
Birds fly in and out
— Susan Maddox
Will we have blossoms?
Macon has crazy weather
People want to know
— Susan Maddox
Pink cherry blossoms
Heralding that spring is here
Macon comes alive
— Angela Allen
Robin’s egg blue sky
Cherry trees full of blossoms
Children with ice cream
— Andy Bedingfield
Families strolling
Festival booths inviting
Music in the park
— Andy Bedingfield
Pink flowers blooming
Yoshino has found a home
Roots growing deeply
— Andy Bedingfield
Singers take the stage
A crowd begins to gather
Hands clapping in time
— Andy Bedingfield
Pinkish, white petals
Lingering sounds of laughter
Tapping souls within
— Jo Ann Middleton
Cherry blossoms great
It’s the perfect kind of date
On time, never late!
— Jasmyn Perry
In Japan it’s spring
Here, the Cherry blossoms bling
Makes me want to sing!
— Jasmyn Perry
Delicate blossoms
Pastel pink and snowy white
Perfect purity
— Frances Smith
See you not the gloom
Of winter’s doleful embrace
But life’s cherry buds.
— Liisha Bost
Pink cherry blossom
I look for you in April
You are delightful.
— Martha Ard
They are beautiful
Those pink-blossomed cherry trees
Wonderful to see
— Ruby Jacobs
Days are getting long
I want to break out in song
Cherry blossom time
— Ruby Jacobs
Blossoms of pale pink
Cherry trees burst forth in bloom
Harbingers of spring
— Gail S. Willis
Precious certainty
Magical pink tragedy
Cherry blossom death
— William G. Rhodes
Depleted branches
An annual burst of hue
Solace in the trees
— Caden Pace
A blooming city
Mechanized roars of traffic
Amidst drifting pink
— Caden Pace
Two types of motion
Blossoms weightless, swaying down
Steel shells whirling pass
— Caden Pace
Blossoms are wafting
Exploding into pink hues
Visitors are awed
— Kathi Vitale
Springtime is coming
Cherry blossoms in full bloom
Pink is everywhere
— Ben Kelly
Community dreams
Like our Cherry Blossom Fest
Start with listening
— Brooks Dantzler
Lovely pink petals
Swaying gently in the breeze
Paint a pretty scene
— Paige Riley
Macon’s beauty spots,
Budding, blooming and floating,
Bringing smiles to all
— Paige Riley
Blossoms of cherries,
Even though they ar’n’t cherries.
What fun irony!
— Nicholus Jackson
Blossoms, sweet rabbits
Beautiful sunrise, morning
Festivals and clouds
— Amira Newell
A festival that
Thrives full of cherry blossoms
Is my kind of place
— Laura Bedingfield
Cherry blossom trees,
Have a way of taking me
To serenity
— Laura Bedingfield
Calming to the soul,
Light pink cherry blossoms fill
My life with great joy
— Laura Bedingfield
Floating to the ground
And creating not a sound
Cherry blossoms found
— Bonny B. Bedingfield
Petals falling down
Cherry blossoms all around
Celebrate downtown
— Bonny B. Bedingfield
Pink, white, yellow, blue
Make cherry blossoms come true.
They create nice hues.
— Chidalu Ogbuka
People in the streets
Cherry blossoms everywhere
All made uniquely
— Justin Keith
Here comes spring again
Long awaited since winter
Cherry trees now bloom
— Rose Tran
Pink trees everywhere
Its buds, oh so beautiful!
Blows like confetti
— Rose Tran
A Yoshino tree
As pink as the rising sun
Simple, yet graceful
— Jahkob Thomas
The blossom are here
Pink and white are very bright
Time to spread some cheer
— Connor Codone
Parades in the streets
Blossoms flying in the air
The world smells so sweat
— Brandon Ellen
Trees turning dark pink
Waiting for the blooms to come
Cherry blossom time
— Hunter Marie Simar
Look up at trees
They will tell you that it’s spring
Pale pink glistening
— Jordan Rozier
Gliding in the air
They’re preparing for the fair
Pink petals are there
— Jordan Rozier
Pink is the color
Beautiful in their splendor
Cherry blossom time!
— Amy Holland
Flowers are awesome.
Cherry blossoms are so cool.
Bees are back again.
— Mary Evelyn Bodin
Flowers everywhere,
Central City Park parade,
Dancing everywhere.
— Lexa DeSantis
Pink flowers blooming,
Pollen falling everywhere,
Gets ready for fun.
— Sam Clarke
Petals the poodle,
Central City Park flowers,
Cherry blossom, yay!
— Maran Wolfe
Beautiful pancakes,
Cherry Blossom Festival,
Butterflies and bees.
— Nick Hartman
Flowers are dancing,
Festivals are really fun,
Pretty, pink poodles.
— Emma Grace Benton
Pink cherry blossom,
Central City Park parade,
Cherry blossom trees.
— Laney Stokes
Central City Park,
Pollen, allergies, Japan,
Cherry blossom fun.
— Taylor Anthony Giffin
Central City Park,
Festival, park, tourists, pink,
Dancing butterflies.
— Riley Griffin
Spring has come again
Central City Park tourists
Dancing butterflies.
— Emma Kate Fuller
Pink wreaths on front doors
Pink bows adorn mailboxes
Festival décor!
— Melinda Powell
Craft booths line the street
Cherry ice cream, candy treats
Mulberry Street fun!
— Melinda Powell
The wait is over
Pink petals dance in the breeze
Cherry blossom time!
— Melinda Powell
Pink “snow” floating down
Bows and wreaths carefully stored
Can’t wait ‘til next year!
— Melinda Powell
Touring ‘round the Mac
Joyful visitors exclaim,
“Cherry Blossom’s back!”
— Sandra Haugabrook
Petite pink blossoms
A potpourri of petals
Peppering the ground
— Janice Polmatier
Blue sky and fair rides,
With pink pancakes to enjoy,
It’s blossom hour!
— Zach Ferguson
Petals drift down Third
Festival, fun, food, music
Smiling faces here
— Phil Jones
Fickling Foundation
Donates pink flowering trees
So Macon can bloom
— Phil Jones
The first Yoshino
Grew up the pinkest party
In Macon, Georgia
— Phil Jones
Macon’s blooming pink
Cherry blossom capitol
Huge Southern event
— Phil Jones
Flowers blossoming
Festival’s filled with laughter
And smiles everywhere
— Theresia Jahja
The flowers bloom pink
There was pink and white in town
It begins right now.
— Kenyona Hill
The blossom is fun
The blossoms are pink and fun
So much to do there
— Malachi Searcy
Pink and white blooms are
Fun for you, your mom and dad
Cherry blooms are made
— Tomi’Neisha Royal
Spring is very fun
The cherry blossom is best
Lots of pink flowers
— Alexius Adams
Trees bloom and turn pink
The weather is windy, too
Spring is in the air
— Jaleah Cotton
A gift from Japan
Let’s start the Cherry Blossom
Festival in March
— Uriel Jones
Pink cherry blossoms
Very awesome and nice, too
Pink and beautiful
— Monique Bryant
A gift from Japan
A festival of pink shades
Cherry blossom trees
— Ty’Jayla Johnson
Pink trees everywhere
Spring in the air; let’s have fun
Pink, white everywhere
— Jayla Stuckey
Springtime fun is great
Let’s spend the time in Macon
With cherry blossoms
— Matthew Ellington
Cherry blossom love
It is good for me and you
How I need it so
— Ashton Glass
Pretty cherry trees
Will blossom during spring time
Oh, how beautiful
— Ariah Stinson
Cherry blossom tree
Happy time for you to dance
And bounce around, too
— Jordon Hodge
Pink cherry blossom
Blossoms to encourage me
Cherry blossoms shine
— Terrah King
Pink trees around me
People marching, people sing
Kids enjoy the blooms
— Sylvester Perkins
Cherry blossoms bloom
Spring is very fun all day
Cherry blossoms, yay!
— Messiah Darby
Pink cherry blossoms
The blossoms come from Japan
The blossoms are big
— Octavius Ammons
Pink pretty flowers
Spring in Macon is so great
Sweet lovely blossoms
— Sidavion Hicks
Pink flows through the air
While the sun is shining bright
Blossoms softly sway
— Destiny Hocker
Spring’s here in the air
Sweet smelling cherry blossoms
Trees bloom all day long
— Erica Weaver
Pink is so perfect
The cherry blossoms just popped
I love the blossoms
— Jasmen Collins
Beautiful flowers
All over the cherry tree
Waiting to be seen
— Jakayla Chatman
Pink and wonderful
Such beauty is stupendous
What a sight to see
— Linda Cotton
Beautiful pink leaves
Pretty cherry blossom trees
Wonderful pink trees
— Rayla Washington
Cherry blossom fun
A lot of fun rides to ride
The trees are blooming
— Akkus Hytower
Cherry trees are pink
They are so beautiful though
Cherry trees are cute
— Zoey Davis
Yummy pink ice cream
Cherry Blossom Festival
Looking at flowers
— Caitlin Suttles
Colorful flowers
Sweet, yummy cotton candy
Fabulous poodles
— Cayden Yaughn
Pink cherry blossoms
Fireworks, cotton candy
Family fun time
— Sam Bryant
Pink cherry blossoms
White and pink having green stems
Growing on a tree
— William Casbon
Pink cherry blossoms
Food trucks with delicious food
Watching the parade
— Emery K. Smith
Pink bouncy houses
Fun, pink fabulous parades
Yummy pink ice cream
— Madisyn Cabiness
I love the flowers
Watching pink poodles playing
Having lots of fun
— Gabrielle Saiya
Pretty pink petals
Blowing gently from the trees
Celebrating spring
— Fiona Hall
Bluebirds sing on high
A small pink blossom floats past
Spring has come at last
— Will Thompson
Fragile blush blossoms
Cascade me sweet canopy
Transient beauty blooms
— Whitney Overstreet
