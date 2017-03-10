Weekly Fiver

What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday.
Macon Pops: “Hit Songs from TV and Movies”
Featuring television actress Gloria Reuben presenting some of the most iconic songs from hit movies and television shows. Mercer University, Hawkins Arena University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. maconpops.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sidewalk Chalk Festival
Prizes in each category: kids, high school, college and professional. Hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. $5 per square, kids category; $10 per square, high school, college and professional categories. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Peach Blossom Festival
Blossom Tours: Hop on the tour bus and ride through acres of beautiful peach blossoms. Plus, specialty gifts and food vendors, live entertainment by Kaleigh Courson and Dixon Road, face painting, wine tastings and Kidz Play Zone. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
