Book Events

Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. March 13: Filmore Thomas Park, Log Cabin Drive. March 20: Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. March 23: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m. March 13, 20 and 23.
Lanford Reading Group
Current reading and discussion is about “A Good American” by Alex George. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 10:40 a.m. March 23.
Small Hands, Big Ideas
Unleash some kid creativity with our Tinkerlab and Robotics sets. Free. 478-744-0875. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 3:30-5 p.m. March 29.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
Macon Writers Group
Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Membership in the group is open and free, and writing of every sort is accepted. For more information, email trayers.shane@gmail.com. 2-4 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Kids story times
Bibb Public Libraries
West Bibb Public Library, 5580 Thomaston Road: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0818. Shurling Public Library, 1769 Shurling Drive: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 478-744-0875. Lanford Public Library, 6504 Houston Road: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 478-621-6973. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave.: 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday, 478-744-0859. Riverside Public Library, Rivergate Shopping Center, 110 Holiday Drive N.: 10:30 a.m. Friday, 478-757-8900.
Nola Brantley Public Library
721 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 2 and younger; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for ages 2-5; Teen Budding Artist program at 5 p.m. second Tuesdays; Construct and Create Club for ages 8 and older at 5 p.m. second Thursdays; Family Night at 6 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. Home-school programs: 1 p.m. Thursday for grades K-2, 1:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 3-5, 2:30 p.m. Thursday for grades 6-12. 478-923-0128.
Perry Public Library
1201 Washington St., Perry. 10:15 a.m. Monday for ages 1-3; 11 a.m. Monday for ages 4 and younger; 10:15 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5; Family Night at 6 p.m. second Tuesdays; Teen Night at 6 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. 478-987-3050.
Centerville Public Library
206 Gunn Road, Centerville. Bedtime stories at 6:30 p.m. on first Tuesdays; 6 p.m. second Tuesdays for third- through sixth-graders; 6 p.m. third Tuesdays for ages 11-17; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2 and younger; 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-3; and 10:30 a.m. Thursday for ages 3-5. Home-school program for grades K-12 at 2 p.m. Monday. 478-953-4500.
Peach County Public Libraries
Thomas Public Library, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fort Valley: 11 a.m. Thursday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Thursday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-825-1640. Byron Public Library, 105 W. Church St., Byron: 11 a.m. Wednesday for ages 18 months to 3 years; 4 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for ages 4-7 years, 478-956-2200.
