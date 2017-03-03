By Arline Miller of Kathleen
243 pages, $14.95 (EPrintedBooks.com)
What it’s about: “Tell me Lies; Love me still” is a mysterious, intriguing journey of a woman who searches for unanswered questions by exploring a delicate father-daughter relationship and challenging her life in its entirety. Lies are intricately knitted in every relationship in the book — find out who is lying to whom.
Author’s favorite line: “It’s not knowing that makes me feel lost.”
Where to find it: amazon.com
By the same author: “A Mistress, A Wife” (EPrintedBooks.com)
