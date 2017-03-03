Living

March 3, 2017 8:44 AM

‘Tell Me Lies; Love Me Still’

By Arline Miller of Kathleen

243 pages, $14.95 (EPrintedBooks.com)

What it’s about: “Tell me Lies; Love me still” is a mysterious, intriguing journey of a woman who searches for unanswered questions by exploring a delicate father-daughter relationship and challenging her life in its entirety. Lies are intricately knitted in every relationship in the book — find out who is lying to whom.

Author’s favorite line: “It’s not knowing that makes me feel lost.”

Where to find it: amazon.com

By the same author: “A Mistress, A Wife” (EPrintedBooks.com)

